One of World of Warcraft's deadliest entities makes a world-shattering return after nearly 20 years — and he's city-sized

We're halfway into the life cycle of World of Warcraft: The War Within, and Blizzard Entertainment has dropped a massive bombshell for the game's next update.

This content update, titled "Ghosts of K'aresh", promises to bring the greatest challenge for players yet, as one of World of Warcraft's oldest enemies, Dimensius the All-Devouring, will be making his grand return since 2007's World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade, as the biggest raid boss ever seen in WoW history.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ghost of K'aresh update.

Ghosts of K'aresh First Look | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

First and foremost, this update will have players explore a new zone called the Shattered World of K’aresh to stop evil forces from summoning forth Dimensius the Void Lord, an enormous monster capable of devouring entire worlds.

Operating out of the hub world of Tazavesh, the Veiled Market (returning from World of Warcraft: Shadowlands), players will gather allies, forge an upgradeable artifact called the Reshii Wraps, and fight through a new Raid dungeon called "Manaforge Omega" to confront Dimensious.

But that's not all, as the Ghosts of K'aresh update will also have players tackle a new Delve dungeon called "The Archival Assault" and a new dungeon called the "Eco-Dome Al'dani".

Additionally, players can participate in a game activity called "Phase Diving" to take on unique quests and enemies, and help cultivate a healthy ecosystem on K'aresh through the Ecological Succession sidequest.

Each of these quests offers materials that can be used to upgrade the stats of the Reshii Wraps to help you survive the challenges ahead.

On top of the Reshii Wraps, players will be getting new Class armor sets offering unique passive bonuses based on Hero Talents, and they will be getting PvP and PvE class balance changes for Shadow Priest, Brewmaster Monk, Frost Death Knight, and Unholy Death Knight among many others.

Brace yourself for World of Warcraft's biggest raid boss yet

Fight through the Shadow Guard Ethereals to stop the revival of Dimensious. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

According to Blizzard Entertainment's latest WoWcast, Dimensius is going to be World of Warcraft's biggest raid boss ever made, as its size is bigger than that of the entire city of Stormwind.

That means that Dimensius will be bigger than even Deathwing, who is currently World of Warcraft's biggest raid boss, and he was the size of a mountain!

I have no idea how on Azeroth the developers are going to pull off creating a raid boss that huge, but I can't wait to find out when this update eventually launches. It will certainly be a good time to kill as we wait for the next expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight, and the long-awaited player housing feature.