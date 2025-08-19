Xal'atath has brought forth an army of Voidwalkers to destroy Azeroth.

World of Warcraft has just made good on its promise to fully reveal its upcoming Midnight expansion at Gamescom 2025 by releasing two trailers during Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live ceremony.

Blizzard Entertainment's presentation gives players a deeper look into gameplay features already announced, like the Player Housing system, and a sneak peek at the game's plot.

More importantly, the gameplay trailer gives us a look at a ton of newly revealed features like new Zones, Dungeons, Outdoor content, a new playable race, a new Class Specialization (or Spec for short) for the Demon Hunter Class, and much more.

On top of that, this presentation reveals that this upcoming PC title will be launching sometime in 2026.

Here's everything announced for World of Warcraft: Midnight from this presentation.

Midnight | Intercession Cinematic | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

The presentation begins with a cinematic trailer showing World of Warcraft's current main antagonist, Xal'atath, attacking the city of Silvermoon with an army of monstrous Void Walkers.

Xal'atath's seeks to capture the city's magical, life-giving Sunwell so she can harness its power to get her plans of destroying Azeroth's Worldsoul back on track after they were derailed during the events of World of Warcraft: The War Within.

In this expansion, the player will need to unite the Elven races of Azeroth with the forces of Light into one massive coalition if they hope to defeat Xal'altath and save the Sunwell from being destroyed.

Midnight Gameplay Reveal | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

After the cinematic trailer concluded, Blizzard Entertainment showed off a gameplay montage trailer for World of Warcraft: Midnight on its YouTube channel, highlighting all the expansion's new gameplay features.

These new main features include, but are not limited to:

A deeper look into Player Housing — showing off all the locations we can build our homes at and the accessories we can decorate them with.

showing off all the locations we can build our homes at and the accessories we can decorate them with. Several new Zones to explore — Eversong Woods, Harandar, Voidstorm, and Zul'Amon.

Eversong Woods, Harandar, Voidstorm, and Zul'Amon. Silvermoon City revamped — complete with new graphical details and structures.

complete with new graphical details and structures. New Dungeons — Den of Nalorakk, Maisara Caverns, Nexus Point Xenas, Voidscar Arena, Blinding Vale, Windrunner Spire, Magister’s Terrace, and Murder Row.

Den of Nalorakk, Maisara Caverns, Nexus Point Xenas, Voidscar Arena, Blinding Vale, Windrunner Spire, Magister’s Terrace, and Murder Row. New Delves — Den of Echoes, Parhelion Plaza, Collegiate Calamity, The Shadow Enclave, Shadowguard Point, Sunkiller Sanctum, and Torment’s Rise.

Den of Echoes, Parhelion Plaza, Collegiate Calamity, The Shadow Enclave, Shadowguard Point, Sunkiller Sanctum, and Torment’s Rise. New Raids — The Voidspire (six-boss raid), The Dreamfrift (cinematic one-boss raid), and The March on Quel’Danas (cinematic two-boss raid).

The Voidspire (six-boss raid), The Dreamfrift (cinematic one-boss raid), and The March on Quel’Danas (cinematic two-boss raid). A new playable race called the Haranir — a group of batlike humanoids that debuted in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

a group of batlike humanoids that debuted in World of Warcraft: The War Within. A new Class Specialization for the Demon Hunter class called Devourer — Devourer Demon Hunters channel the power of the Void instead of the Fel to unleash a barrage of mid-range attacks like Void-empowered scythe strikes, Void Ray blasts, and throwing black holes at enemies.

Devourer Demon Hunters channel the power of the Void instead of the Fel to unleash a barrage of mid-range attacks like Void-empowered scythe strikes, Void Ray blasts, and throwing black holes at enemies. A new race/class combo — To accommodate the Devourer Demon Hunter Spec, player Void Elves can now become Demon Hunters alongside player Blood Elves and Night Elves.

To accommodate the Devourer Demon Hunter Spec, player Void Elves can now become Demon Hunters alongside player Blood Elves and Night Elves. Prey — A new outdoor activity where you will be tasked with hunting down unique boss monsters in the open world at multiple difficulty levels for lucrative rewards such as cosmetic gear, mounts, titles, and Player Housing items.

A new outdoor activity where you will be tasked with hunting down unique boss monsters in the open world at multiple difficulty levels for lucrative rewards such as cosmetic gear, mounts, titles, and Player Housing items. Training Grounds (PVP) — A new PVP mode that will help players practice their skills against NPCs before going into battle against real players.

A new PVP mode that will help players practice their skills against NPCs before going into battle against real players. Slayer's Rise (PVP) — An Alterac Valley-inspired, PVP hotspot in the Voidstorm Zone where players fight to destroy enemy bases before defeating their respective opponent's Domanaar commander.

I can't wait to blast enemies to dust with the new Devourer Demon Hunter Spec

Demon Hunters are about to dominate World of Warcraft again with the new Devourer Spec. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

All these new gameplay details have me super excited to play World of Warcraft: Midnight. The new Zones look beautiful, Player Housing is looking better by the minute, and the new Haranir race looks so savage and interesting to play as.

My favorite new gameplay detail announcement is, without a doubt, the new Devourer Spec for Demon Hunters.

For nearly 10 years, since the class debuted in World of Warcraft: Legion in 2016, Demon Hunters were the only Class in the game that had two Specs, Havoc and Vengeance.

Image 1 of 5 Play as the new Haranir race. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) World of Warcraft: Midnight offers a wide variety of Dungeons, Raids, and Delves to partake in (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) New Zones both wonderous and terrifying await you in World of Warcraft: Midnight (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Silvermoon City has been remade from the ground-up with improved graphics and details in World of Warcraft: Midnight (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Get yourself a house to rest up in between adventures with the new Player Housing system. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For those unaware, Specs in World of Warcraft allow a character to specialize in certain aspects of their class. Most classes in the game currently have three Specs, Druids have four, and Demon Hunters only have two.

Havoc was a melee DPS Spec that ravaged enemies with Warglaives, while Vengeance was a Tank spec that drew the ire of enemies with Fel magic.

The new Devourer Spec, meanwhile, is a primarily mid-ranged DPS Spec that combines the explosive power of other magic-based Classes like Mage and Evoker, with the insane agility and mobility tools of the Demon Hunter, essentially creating a whole new playstyle.

It looks so amazingly cool that it makes me want to try out Demon Hunter now, as I haven't played as that Class yet due to their limited Spec options.

With Legion Remix on the horizon, it may be the perfect time now for me to give Demon Hunters a go in preparation for when World of Warcraft: Midnight launches in 2026.