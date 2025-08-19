World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion has been fully revealed — New playable race, new gameplay features, and Demon Hunter is finally getting a 3rd Class Specialization after nearly a decade
Save Azeroth from an invasion of Void Walkers in the next chapter of World of Warcraft's Worldsoul Saga in World of Warcraft: Midnight, coming soon in 2026
World of Warcraft has just made good on its promise to fully reveal its upcoming Midnight expansion at Gamescom 2025 by releasing two trailers during Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live ceremony.
Blizzard Entertainment's presentation gives players a deeper look into gameplay features already announced, like the Player Housing system, and a sneak peek at the game's plot.
More importantly, the gameplay trailer gives us a look at a ton of newly revealed features like new Zones, Dungeons, Outdoor content, a new playable race, a new Class Specialization (or Spec for short) for the Demon Hunter Class, and much more.
On top of that, this presentation reveals that this upcoming PC title will be launching sometime in 2026.
Here's everything announced for World of Warcraft: Midnight from this presentation.
The presentation begins with a cinematic trailer showing World of Warcraft's current main antagonist, Xal'atath, attacking the city of Silvermoon with an army of monstrous Void Walkers.
Xal'atath's seeks to capture the city's magical, life-giving Sunwell so she can harness its power to get her plans of destroying Azeroth's Worldsoul back on track after they were derailed during the events of World of Warcraft: The War Within.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
In this expansion, the player will need to unite the Elven races of Azeroth with the forces of Light into one massive coalition if they hope to defeat Xal'altath and save the Sunwell from being destroyed.
After the cinematic trailer concluded, Blizzard Entertainment showed off a gameplay montage trailer for World of Warcraft: Midnight on its YouTube channel, highlighting all the expansion's new gameplay features.
These new main features include, but are not limited to:
- A deeper look into Player Housing — showing off all the locations we can build our homes at and the accessories we can decorate them with.
- Several new Zones to explore — Eversong Woods, Harandar, Voidstorm, and Zul'Amon.
- Silvermoon City revamped — complete with new graphical details and structures.
- New Dungeons — Den of Nalorakk, Maisara Caverns, Nexus Point Xenas, Voidscar Arena, Blinding Vale, Windrunner Spire, Magister’s Terrace, and Murder Row.
- New Delves — Den of Echoes, Parhelion Plaza, Collegiate Calamity, The Shadow Enclave, Shadowguard Point, Sunkiller Sanctum, and Torment’s Rise.
- New Raids — The Voidspire (six-boss raid), The Dreamfrift (cinematic one-boss raid), and The March on Quel’Danas (cinematic two-boss raid).
- A new playable race called the Haranir — a group of batlike humanoids that debuted in World of Warcraft: The War Within.
- A new Class Specialization for the Demon Hunter class called Devourer — Devourer Demon Hunters channel the power of the Void instead of the Fel to unleash a barrage of mid-range attacks like Void-empowered scythe strikes, Void Ray blasts, and throwing black holes at enemies.
- A new race/class combo — To accommodate the Devourer Demon Hunter Spec, player Void Elves can now become Demon Hunters alongside player Blood Elves and Night Elves.
- Prey — A new outdoor activity where you will be tasked with hunting down unique boss monsters in the open world at multiple difficulty levels for lucrative rewards such as cosmetic gear, mounts, titles, and Player Housing items.
- Training Grounds (PVP) — A new PVP mode that will help players practice their skills against NPCs before going into battle against real players.
- Slayer's Rise (PVP) — An Alterac Valley-inspired, PVP hotspot in the Voidstorm Zone where players fight to destroy enemy bases before defeating their respective opponent's Domanaar commander.
I can't wait to blast enemies to dust with the new Devourer Demon Hunter Spec
All these new gameplay details have me super excited to play World of Warcraft: Midnight. The new Zones look beautiful, Player Housing is looking better by the minute, and the new Haranir race looks so savage and interesting to play as.
My favorite new gameplay detail announcement is, without a doubt, the new Devourer Spec for Demon Hunters.
For nearly 10 years, since the class debuted in World of Warcraft: Legion in 2016, Demon Hunters were the only Class in the game that had two Specs, Havoc and Vengeance.
For those unaware, Specs in World of Warcraft allow a character to specialize in certain aspects of their class. Most classes in the game currently have three Specs, Druids have four, and Demon Hunters only have two.
Havoc was a melee DPS Spec that ravaged enemies with Warglaives, while Vengeance was a Tank spec that drew the ire of enemies with Fel magic.
The new Devourer Spec, meanwhile, is a primarily mid-ranged DPS Spec that combines the explosive power of other magic-based Classes like Mage and Evoker, with the insane agility and mobility tools of the Demon Hunter, essentially creating a whole new playstyle.
It looks so amazingly cool that it makes me want to try out Demon Hunter now, as I haven't played as that Class yet due to their limited Spec options.
With Legion Remix on the horizon, it may be the perfect time now for me to give Demon Hunters a go in preparation for when World of Warcraft: Midnight launches in 2026.
World of Warcraft: Midnight
Xal'atath has come to destroy the Sunwell, and it's up to stop her and save Azeroth once more in World of Warcraft: Midnight.
Pre-order at: Battle.net
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.