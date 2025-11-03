No, World of Warcraft isn’t being dumbed down for consoles — Ion Hazzikostas sets the record straight

World of Warcraft's new Prey system will make the outdoor experience feel more risky.

World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, is winding down. Players will soon move on to World of Warcraft: Midnight, the next part of the Worldsoul Saga, as antagonist Xal'atath takes her fight to the Sunwell in a revamped area of the Northern Eastern Kingdoms.

Midnight has a variety of improvements on the horizon. A new void-infused spec for Demon Hunters, a vast variety of default UI improvements, an outdoor bounty system called Prey, and a revamped Silvermoon City all await players in 2026. The biggest headline act is Player Housing, which is a massive system designed to bring high-quality Animal Crossing-like gameplay to the maturing MMORPG.

