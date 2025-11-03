No, World of Warcraft isn’t being dumbed down for consoles — Ion Hazzikostas sets the record straight

In an exclusive interview, WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas addresses fears that Midnight’s class design changes are about console ports — and explains why they’re really about approachability.

Trailer screenshot of a player participating in Prey in World of Warcraft: Midnight
World of Warcraft's new Prey system will make the outdoor experience feel more risky. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, is winding down. Players will soon move on to World of Warcraft: Midnight, the next part of the Worldsoul Saga, as antagonist Xal'atath takes her fight to the Sunwell in a revamped area of the Northern Eastern Kingdoms.

Midnight has a variety of improvements on the horizon. A new void-infused spec for Demon Hunters, a vast variety of default UI improvements, an outdoor bounty system called Prey, and a revamped Silvermoon City all await players in 2026. The biggest headline act is Player Housing, which is a massive system designed to bring high-quality Animal Crossing-like gameplay to the maturing MMORPG.