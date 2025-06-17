Xbox Game Pass gets all three Warcraft remasters, another Call of Duty game, and more

More games are on the way.

If you don't have enough to play, there's even more on the way, with more games headed to Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks.

As shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday, subscribers can soon look forward to all three remastered Warcraft games joining the service. Call of Duty: WWII is also coming to Game Pass, continuing the drip-feed of Activision Blizzard games.

Remedy Entertainment's FBC: Firebreak is live in Xbox Game Pass today, and if you haven't read it yet, be sure to check out my review-in-progress.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out the games added to Xbox Game Pass earlier in the month, including a remaster of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Now, here's everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of June 2025:

June 17, 2025

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

FBC: Firebreak (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 18, 2025

Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

Wildfrost (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

June 19, 2025

Rematch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 24, 2025

Volcano Princess (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 26, 2025

Against the Storm (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - Ultimate

Warcraft Remastered (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Warcraft 2 Remastered (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Warcraft 3: Reforged (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 30, 2025

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

July 1, 2025

Little Nightmares 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30, 2025?

As always, there's a batch of games leaving the service at the end of the month. If you want to keep playing any of these titles, you'll need to buy them. Remember that you get a discount for buying a game that's in Game Pass, so if you act fast, you'll save some money.

Arcade Paradise

Journey to the Savage Planet

My Friend Peppa Pig

Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. 👉 See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys