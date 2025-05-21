Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is getting Retro Classics, a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade that brings over 50 older Activision games to streaming.

As shared through Xbox Wire on Wednesday, Retro Classics includes titles like Commando, Grand Prix, Mech Warrior 2: 31st Century Combat, Pitfall, and many others. This feature is available today for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.

Retro Classics is slated to expand over time, with future updates bringing the catalogue to over 100 Activision and Blizzard games at some point in the future.

Retro Classics are available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and PC Game Pass subscribers in all countries where the subscription service is offered. It's also included with Xbox Game Pass Core in most countries except Japan, for whatever reason.

In order to access these older games on an Xbox console or PC, you'll want to go to the store and search for Retro Classics. Install the app, and you're good to start playing. Per the press release, there are new achievements to earn, so if you're an achievement hunter, you're in luck.

Elsewhere in the world of Xbox Game Pass, the latest batch of upcoming games was also announced earlier today, with titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio joining the service soon.

