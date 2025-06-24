Xbox is bringing more games to "Stream Your Own Game" for Cloud Gaming — as well as a feature we've wanted for years

Xbox now provides more details on when a saved game is still syncing.

Xbox is rolling out a host of updates this week, announcing more games coming to the "Stream Your Own Game" program for Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as some new features for cloud and console users alike.



As shared on Xbox Wire, players now have access to a new status bar and extra details when syncing cloud game saves across devices.



While Xbox provides cloud saves for all games for free (something I firmly believe doesn't get enough kudos), if you play across multiple devices or you've ever had your internet go out and have been forced to play offline, you'll know that saves then have to be synced, which can be a bit scary since you don't want to lose any progress.



With this update, players will get details on exactly when they last played a game as well as where it was played, making it clearer on when a game is being synced from cloud to console or PC, as well as providing a progress bar for the status of the cloud saves that are being synced.

It's a feature many of the team at Windows Central (especially our editor Jez) have been asking for over the last few years.



All of this comes as Microsoft is also integrating different PC stores into the Xbox PC app, making it easier to access various games all in one place.

New games coming to "Stream Your Own Game"

"Stream Your Own Game" was promised for years and finally began rolling out last year, with an initial batch of 50 games. Regular updates have grown this library to over 200 titles, including recent additions like Final Fantasy 16 from Square Enix.

The next batch of games being added to the program is coming soon, and you can find details on all the titles below:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

American Arcadia

Amnesia: The Bunker

Black Desert

Bus Simulator 21

Darkest Dungeon II

Dicey Dungeons

Gothic Classic

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Payday3

Remnant From the Ashes

Skul The Hero Slayer

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Train Sim World 4

Who’s Your Daddy?!

XCOM 2

Streaming your owned games through Xbox Cloud requires, naturally, buying the game, as well as being subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. From there, you can stream the games via your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console, as well as through browsers (Xbox.com/play), Meta Quest VR headsets, and Samsung or LG Smart TVs.



Microsoft is currently planning to bring "Stream Your Own Game" support to the Xbox PC app at some point later in 2025.

