Xbox Game Pass August 2022 games list for Xbox console, PC, cloud

(Image credit: Matt Brown / Windows Central)

One of Microsoft's greatest contributions to gaming is its online subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. For just $10 a month, you can play 200 games on Microsoft platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even iOS and Android devices via the cloud. And if you're a first-time subscriber, you pay only $1 for the first three months. If regular Xbox Game Pass isn't enough and you want more, you can pay $15 a month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gain access to console, PC, and cloud games all at once instead of just one platform.

Given how gargantuan the Xbox's library of games is, it may look like a herculean task to pick the best games on Xbox Game Pass. So, we've compiled a few lists of Xbox Game Pass titles now available and new games coming soon to Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud-enabled mobile devices all in one place. This way, you'll be able to pick out your favorite titles more easily and get the best deals out of your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Keep in mind that some of these titles are region locked and may not be available in your home region.

Xbox games being added to Xbox Game Pass

These are the Xbox Game Pass games coming soon to consoles, PC, and the cloud over the coming months. Once their scheduled release date has passed, new upcoming titles for Xbox Game Pass will replace them.

August 2022

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is a third-person shooter where you and a squad of friends band together to survive the dangerous wilderness of a gigantic open-world. You play as The Ghosts, a secret U.S. government Special Forces unit tasked with eliminating Santa Blanca, a drug cartel that has taken over the country of Bolivia and ruling it with a cruel iron fist.

Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 4

(Image credit: Zachtronics)

Shenzhen I/O is a programming puzzle game developed and published by Zachtronics. You are a programming engineer working for Shenzhen, the world’s leading electronic manufacturing company. Your job is to build complex circuitry, and computer codes that require intense concentration and brainpower to construct so the company can sell them to their customers.

Turbo Golf Racing (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 4

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

Turbo Golf Racing is an arcade-style racing game that can support up to eight racers online. Use your turbo-powered sports car to fly past the competition, ram headfirst into giant golf balls to score points, and boost your way to the finish line.

Two Point Campus (Console and PC) — Aug. 9

(Image credit: Source: SEGA)

Two Point Campus is a city-building management game developed by Two Point Studios and published by SEGA. You have been put in charge of building and running your own university. Manage your school's curriculum with essential educational studies such as English, math, and science, and then spice it up with fun courses such as jousting and pizza baking lessons to name a few. Keep your students happy with recreational activities and help them secure top grades with the best teachers that money can buy.

Cooking Simulator (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 11

(Image credit: Big Cheese Studio)

Cooking Simulator is a physics-based cooking game developed and published by Big Cheese Studio. Commandeer the kitchen and prepare the best meals using over 80 recipes and dozens of mouth-watering ingredients — don’t lose control of the oven; otherwise, a fire could break out!

Expeditions: Rome (PC) — Aug. 11

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Expeditions: Rome is a turn-based strategy RPG developed by Logic Artists and published by THQ Nordic. You play as a Roman Legatus, and you are on a military campaign to conquer lands in the name of the Roman Empire. You will lead a party of Praetorians into battle, engage in political intrigue, and decide the fate of the Roman Empire through complex moral decisions.

Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 11

(Image credit: Stardock Entertainment)

Offworld Trading Company is an economic-focused, real-time strategy game developed by Mohawk Games and published by Stardock Entertainment. In the future, Mars has finally been colonized by humanity, and all of Earth’s biggest corporations are coming to capitalize on its resources. Take charge of your own company and dominate the economy with excellent trade deals, persuasive marketing campaigns, and strategic mastery of the stock market.

Coffee Talk (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 16

(Image credit: Toge Productions)

Coffee Talk is a café management and social simulator developed and published by Toge Productions. This game is set within an alternate version of Seattle filled with elves, succubi, aliens, orcs, mermaids, and other fantasy creatures living alongside humanity. These people are frequent customers of your café, and it is your job to serve them coffee and lend a helping hand to help them unwind after a long day.

Death Stranding (PC) — Aug. 23

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Death Stranding, the critically-acclaimed action-adventure from the minds at Kojima Productions, will soon be heading to PC Game Pass. This game tells the story of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier on a mission to bring hope back to a post-apocalyptic America where the rules of life and death as we know it has been thrown out the window.

Sam's journey across this ravaged country will be perilous as he must overcome treacherous terrain, avoid being hunted by raiders and monsters, and ensure that his packages will safely reach their destinations.

Midnight Fight Express (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 23

(Image credit: Humble Games)

Midnight Fight Express is a beat ‘em up where you play as a former crook pulled out of retirement by a mysterious AI-driven drone that claims only you can save the city from a hostile criminal takeover. Your mission will be brutal as you must fight through gangs of bloodthirsty cronies and cold-hearted crime lords.

Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 25

(Image credit: Zachtronics)

Exapunks is a puzzle-hacking game developed and published by Zachtronics. It is 1997, and you play as a former hacker who has contracted the phage. Without nothing left to lose, you get back into the life of a hacker for one last gig where you will develop computer viruses to hack into banks, universities, TV stations, road signs, game consoles, the government, and even your own body.

Opus: Echo of Starsong — Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) — Aug. 25

(Image credit: SIGONO INC)

Opus: Echo of Starsong — Full Bloom Edition is a visual novel-style adventure game published and developed by SIGONO INC. In the vast reaches of space, there exist asteroids that emit a strange sound called “Starsongs” and contain vast quantities of energy to mine for resources.

Determined to bring honor to his clan, a young space explorer named Jun sets off on a journey along Eda, a young girl who can hear the “Starsongs,” to claim the asteroids and unravel a myth that has been unsolved for eons.

Commandos 3 — HD Remaster (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 30

(Image credit: Kalypso Media)

Commandos 3 — HD Remaster is a real-time strategy game developed by Raylight Games and published by Kalypso Media. Set during World War II, you lead a squad of elite commandos across Europe to fight back the Nazi regime behind enemy lines and help the Allies win the war. This remastered edition includes redone 3D models and textures, refined UI, and improved control schemes.

Immortality (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 30

(Image credit: Half Mermaid)

Immortality is a choose-your-own-adventure game developed by Sam Barlow and published by Half Mermaid. This game is centered around the disappearance of Marissa Marcel, a movie star who performed in three films that were never publicly released. It is your goal to comb through the lost footage and discover the truth about what happened to Marissa.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 30

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure game where you must save the world from the wrath of Typhon the Titan. As the winged demi-god Fenyx, you will embark on a grand journey where you will explore a lush, magical, world, converse with gods from Greek mythology, and battle towering monstrosities who serve the fiendish Typhon.

Tinykin (Console and PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 30

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

Tinykin is a puzzle platforming adventure game developed by Splashteam and published by tinyBuild. You play as Milo, a young boy from space who lands on Earth in search of adventure. When he arrives, he is shocked to find that all the people have gone missing and that he’s been shrunk to the size of a bug.

To solve this conundrum, Milo teams up with mysterious creatures called tinykin to explore this gigantic world for a way back home, restore his size, and discover where everybody on Earth has disappeared.

Xbox games being removed from Xbox Game Pass

These are games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. This list will be updated at the beginning and the halfway point of every month, with more titles announced for removal.

Aug. 31, 2022

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass games list

PC Game Pass games list

7 Days to Die

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien: Isolation

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Alvastia Chronicles

Among Us

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

Anthem

ANVIL

Aragami 2

Archvale

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Art of Rally

Arx Fatalis

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

Back 4 Blood

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

BATTLETECH

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Ben 10: Power Trip

Bleeding Edge

Bloodroots

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

Clustertruck

Coffee Talk

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Cooking Simulator

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 22

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings III

Crysis

Crysis 2 Maximum Edition

Dandy Ace

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Death Stranding

Death's Door

DEEEER Simulator

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 5

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

DJMax Respect V

Donut County

DOOM (1993)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition (PC)

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Dreamscaper

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 16

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition

Echo Generation

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Europa Universalis IV — Microsoft Store Edition

Everspace 2

Exapunks

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Exo One

Expeditions: Rome

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout: Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fae Tactics

Far: Changing Tides

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 22

Fe

FIFA 15

FIFA 18

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

Firewatch

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 4

Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series

Floppy Knights

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Galactic Civilizations

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gato Roboto

Gears 5

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator Windows 10

Golf With Your Friends

Gorogoa

Grim Fandango Remastered

Gris

Grounded — Game Preview

Hades

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition

Her Story

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Inside

Into the Pit

Iron Harvest

It Takes Two

Jade Empire Special Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kentucky Route Zero

Kill It with Fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Knights and Bikes

Kraken Academy!!

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Last Call BBS

Lemnis Gate

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witch in the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost in Random

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 22

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest

Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions

Minecraft Dungeons — Windows 10

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 20

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

Narita Boy

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Need for Speed Payback — Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

Next Space Rebels

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Nobody Saves the World

No Man's Sky

Norco

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Offworld Trading Company

Olija

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Step from Eden

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Overwhelm

Pac-Man Museum+

Paradise Killer

Panzer Corps 2

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Peggle

Peggle Nights

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku Win10

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

Populous

Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Pupperazzi

Quake 4

Race With Ryan

RAGE

RAGE 2

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Research and Destroy

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Ring of Pain

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Road 96

Roboquest

Rocket Arena

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Shenzhen I/O

Signs of the Sojourner

SimCity 2000 Special Edition

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

SimCity: Complete Edition

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Shredders

SkateBIRD

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

SPORE

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sunset Overdrive

Superliminal

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Telling Lies

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Anacrusis

The Ascent

The Artful Escape

The Bard's Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Gunk

theHunter: Call of the Wild

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession to Calvary

The Riftbreaker

The Saboteur

The Sims 3 Starter Pack

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall Deluxe Edition

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Total War: Warhammer III

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Trailmakers

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

Two Point Hospital

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unsighted

Unsouled

Vampire Survivors

Visage

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein 3D

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

WORLD OF HORROR (Game Preview)

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) list for iOS, Android, and PC

Note: Games marked with this emoji (👇) support touch controls.

7 Days to Die

A Memoir Blue (👇🏻)

A Plague Tale: Innocence

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

Among Us (👇🏻)

Anvil (Game Preview) (👇🏻)

Aragami 2 (👇🏻)

Archvale (👇🏻)

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Art of Rally (👇🏻)

As Dusk Falls (👇🏻)

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astria Ascending (👇🏻)

Astroneer

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie (👇🏻)

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie (👇🏻)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Ben 10: Power Trip (👇🏻)

Besiege (👇🏻)

Black Desert

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper (👇🏻)

Bloodroots (👇🏻)

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal (👇🏻)

Broken Age (👇🏻)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (👇🏻)

Bugsnax (👇🏻)

Chinatown Detective Agency (👇🏻)

Chorus

Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition (👇🏻)

Citizen Sleeper (👇🏻)

ClusterTruck

Coffee Talk (👇🏻)

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast (👇🏻)

Cooking Simulator

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (👇🏻)

Crown Trick (👇🏻)

Crusader Kings III

Dandy Ace (👇🏻)

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (👇🏻)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (👇🏻)

DayZ

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Cells (👇🏻)

Dead Space

Death's Door (👇🏻)

DEEEER Simulator

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons (👇🏻)

DiRT 5 (👇🏻)

Disc Room (👇🏻)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Donut County (👇🏻)

DOOM (1993)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Double Dragon Neon (👇🏻)

DJMax Respect V

Dragon Age: Origins (👇🏻)

Dragon Age II (👇🏻)

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition (👇🏻)

Dreamscaper (👇🏻)

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION

Echo Generation (👇🏻)

Edge of Eternity (👇🏻)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (👇🏻)

Embr

Empire of Sin (👇🏻)

Escape Academy (👇🏻)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Exo One (👇🏻)

F1 2021

Fable Anniversary

Fable II (👇🏻)

Fable III (👇🏻)

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fae Tactics (👇🏻)

Far: Changing Tides (👇🏻)

Far Cry 5

Firewatch (👇🏻)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 4

Floppy Knights (👇🏻)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (👇🏻)

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (👇🏻)

For Honor

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk: Console Edition (👇🏻)

Fuzion Frenzy (👇🏻)

Gang Beasts

Garden Story (👇🏻)

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition (👇🏻)

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War: Judgement

Gears Tactics (👇🏻)

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir (👇🏻)

Goat Simulator

Going Under (👇🏻)

Golf With Your Friends (👇🏻)

Gorogoa

Grounded — Game Preview

Hades (👇🏻)

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta

Halo: Spartan Assault (👇🏻)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition (👇🏻)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (👇🏻)

Hitman Trilogy (👇🏻)

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

HyperDot

I Am Fish (👇🏻)

Inside

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Injustice 2

Into the Pit

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refuelled (👇🏻)

Joy Ride Turbo (👇🏻)

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo: Elements of Power

Kentucky Route Zero (👇🏻)

Kill It with Fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)

Kraken Academy!! (👇🏻)

Lake (👇🏻)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (👇🏻)

Life is Strange: True Colors (👇🏻)

Little Witch in the Woods (👇🏻)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River (👇🏻)

Lost in Random (👇🏻)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (👇🏻)

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (👇🏻)

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Mighty Goose (👇🏻)

Mind Scanners

Minecraft Dungeons (👇🏻)

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 22 (👇🏻)

Monster Sanctuary (👇🏻)

Monster Train (👇🏻)

Moonglow Bay (👇🏻)

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig (👇🏻)

My Time at Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed: Heat (👇🏻)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (👇🏻)

Neon Abyss

Neoverse (👇🏻)

New Super Lucky's Tale (👇🏻)

Next Space Rebels

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (👇🏻)

Nobody Saves the World (👇🏻)

No Man's Sky

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Octopath Traveler (👇🏻)

Olija

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (👇🏻)

One Step from Eden (👇🏻)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2 (👇🏻)

Pac-Man Museum+

Paradise Killer (👇🏻)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (👇🏻)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (👇🏻)

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Peggle 2 (👇🏻)

Phoenix Point (👇🏻)

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (👇🏻)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (👇🏻)

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Project Wingman

Prey

Psychonauts (👇🏻)

Psychonauts 2 (👇🏻)

Pupperazzi (👇🏻)

Race With Ryan (👇🏻)

RAGE

RAGE 2

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

ReCore

Ring of Pain (👇🏻)

Road 96

Rubber Bandits (👇🏻)

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure

Sable (👇🏻)

Scarlet Nexus (👇🏻)

Sea of Thieves (👇🏻)

Second Extinction

Shredders

Signs of the Sojourner (👇🏻)

Skate (👇🏻)

Skate 3

SkateBIRD (👇🏻)

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay the Spire (👇🏻)

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (👇🏻)

Spacelines from the Far Out (👇🏻)

Spelunky 2 (👇🏻)

Spiritfarer (👇🏻)

Stardew Valley (👇🏻)

Star Wars: Squadrons (👇🏻)

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Superliminal (👇🏻)

Super Mega Baseball 3

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

SnowRunner

Tainted Grail: Conquest (👇🏻)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (👇🏻)

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 (👇🏻)

Telling Lies (👇🏻)

Terraria

The Artful Escape (👇🏻)

The Ascent (👇🏻)

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled (👇🏻)

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (👇🏻)

The Bard's Tale Trilogy (👇🏻)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (👇🏻)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City (👇🏻)

The Good Slice (👇🏻)

The Gunk

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (👇🏻)

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian (👇🏻)

The Procession to Calvary (👇🏻)

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 2

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) (👇🏻)

The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season (👇🏻)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (👇🏻)

The Walking Dead: The Complete Season (👇🏻)

This War of Mine: Final Cut

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (👇🏻)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper (👇🏻)

Trailmakers

Transformers: Battlegrounds (👇🏻)

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6 (👇🏻)

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing (👇🏻)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (👇🏻)

Two Point Campus (👇🏻)

Two Point Hospital (👇🏻)

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (👇🏻)

Undertale

Undungeon (👇🏻)

Unpacking (👇🏻)

Unravel Two

Visage (👇🏻)

Viva Piñata (👇🏻)

Viva Piñata: TIP (👇🏻)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Watch Dogs 2

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut (👇🏻)

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) (👇🏻)

Wasteland Remastered (👇🏻)

We Happy Few

Weird West

What Remains of Edith Finch (👇🏻)

Windjammers 2 (👇🏻)

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest (👇🏻)

Yakuza 0 (👇🏻)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (👇🏻)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (👇🏻)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (👇🏻)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (👇🏻)

Yakuza Kiwami (👇🏻)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (👇🏻)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (👇🏻)

Young Souls (👇🏻)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (👇🏻)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can stay up to date on the latest information on Xbox Game Pass.