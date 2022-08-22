Xbox Game Pass August 2022 games list for Xbox console, PC, cloud
The full catalog of Xbox Game Pass games, all in one place.
One of Microsoft's greatest contributions to gaming is its online subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. For just $10 a month, you can play 200 games on Microsoft platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even iOS and Android devices via the cloud. And if you're a first-time subscriber, you pay only $1 for the first three months. If regular Xbox Game Pass isn't enough and you want more, you can pay $15 a month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gain access to console, PC, and cloud games all at once instead of just one platform.
Given how gargantuan the Xbox's library of games is, it may look like a herculean task to pick the best games on Xbox Game Pass. So, we've compiled a few lists of Xbox Game Pass titles now available and new games coming soon to Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud-enabled mobile devices all in one place. This way, you'll be able to pick out your favorite titles more easily and get the best deals out of your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Keep in mind that some of these titles are region locked and may not be available in your home region.
Xbox games being added to Xbox Game Pass
These are the Xbox Game Pass games coming soon to consoles, PC, and the cloud over the coming months. Once their scheduled release date has passed, new upcoming titles for Xbox Game Pass will replace them.
August 2022
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is a third-person shooter where you and a squad of friends band together to survive the dangerous wilderness of a gigantic open-world. You play as The Ghosts, a secret U.S. government Special Forces unit tasked with eliminating Santa Blanca, a drug cartel that has taken over the country of Bolivia and ruling it with a cruel iron fist.
Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 4
Shenzhen I/O is a programming puzzle game developed and published by Zachtronics. You are a programming engineer working for Shenzhen, the world’s leading electronic manufacturing company. Your job is to build complex circuitry, and computer codes that require intense concentration and brainpower to construct so the company can sell them to their customers.
Turbo Golf Racing (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 4
Turbo Golf Racing is an arcade-style racing game that can support up to eight racers online. Use your turbo-powered sports car to fly past the competition, ram headfirst into giant golf balls to score points, and boost your way to the finish line.
Two Point Campus (Console and PC) — Aug. 9
Two Point Campus is a city-building management game developed by Two Point Studios and published by SEGA. You have been put in charge of building and running your own university. Manage your school's curriculum with essential educational studies such as English, math, and science, and then spice it up with fun courses such as jousting and pizza baking lessons to name a few. Keep your students happy with recreational activities and help them secure top grades with the best teachers that money can buy.
Cooking Simulator (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 11
Cooking Simulator is a physics-based cooking game developed and published by Big Cheese Studio. Commandeer the kitchen and prepare the best meals using over 80 recipes and dozens of mouth-watering ingredients — don’t lose control of the oven; otherwise, a fire could break out!
Expeditions: Rome (PC) — Aug. 11
Expeditions: Rome is a turn-based strategy RPG developed by Logic Artists and published by THQ Nordic. You play as a Roman Legatus, and you are on a military campaign to conquer lands in the name of the Roman Empire. You will lead a party of Praetorians into battle, engage in political intrigue, and decide the fate of the Roman Empire through complex moral decisions.
Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 11
Offworld Trading Company is an economic-focused, real-time strategy game developed by Mohawk Games and published by Stardock Entertainment. In the future, Mars has finally been colonized by humanity, and all of Earth’s biggest corporations are coming to capitalize on its resources. Take charge of your own company and dominate the economy with excellent trade deals, persuasive marketing campaigns, and strategic mastery of the stock market.
Coffee Talk (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 16
Coffee Talk is a café management and social simulator developed and published by Toge Productions. This game is set within an alternate version of Seattle filled with elves, succubi, aliens, orcs, mermaids, and other fantasy creatures living alongside humanity. These people are frequent customers of your café, and it is your job to serve them coffee and lend a helping hand to help them unwind after a long day.
Death Stranding (PC) — Aug. 23
Death Stranding, the critically-acclaimed action-adventure from the minds at Kojima Productions, will soon be heading to PC Game Pass. This game tells the story of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier on a mission to bring hope back to a post-apocalyptic America where the rules of life and death as we know it has been thrown out the window.
Sam's journey across this ravaged country will be perilous as he must overcome treacherous terrain, avoid being hunted by raiders and monsters, and ensure that his packages will safely reach their destinations.
Midnight Fight Express (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 23
Midnight Fight Express is a beat ‘em up where you play as a former crook pulled out of retirement by a mysterious AI-driven drone that claims only you can save the city from a hostile criminal takeover. Your mission will be brutal as you must fight through gangs of bloodthirsty cronies and cold-hearted crime lords.
Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 25
Exapunks is a puzzle-hacking game developed and published by Zachtronics. It is 1997, and you play as a former hacker who has contracted the phage. Without nothing left to lose, you get back into the life of a hacker for one last gig where you will develop computer viruses to hack into banks, universities, TV stations, road signs, game consoles, the government, and even your own body.
Opus: Echo of Starsong — Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) — Aug. 25
Opus: Echo of Starsong — Full Bloom Edition is a visual novel-style adventure game published and developed by SIGONO INC. In the vast reaches of space, there exist asteroids that emit a strange sound called “Starsongs” and contain vast quantities of energy to mine for resources.
Determined to bring honor to his clan, a young space explorer named Jun sets off on a journey along Eda, a young girl who can hear the “Starsongs,” to claim the asteroids and unravel a myth that has been unsolved for eons.
Commandos 3 — HD Remaster (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 30
Commandos 3 — HD Remaster is a real-time strategy game developed by Raylight Games and published by Kalypso Media. Set during World War II, you lead a squad of elite commandos across Europe to fight back the Nazi regime behind enemy lines and help the Allies win the war. This remastered edition includes redone 3D models and textures, refined UI, and improved control schemes.
Immortality (Console, PC, and Cloud) ID@Xbox — Aug. 30
Immortality is a choose-your-own-adventure game developed by Sam Barlow and published by Half Mermaid. This game is centered around the disappearance of Marissa Marcel, a movie star who performed in three films that were never publicly released. It is your goal to comb through the lost footage and discover the truth about what happened to Marissa.
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Console, PC, and Cloud) — Aug. 30
Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure game where you must save the world from the wrath of Typhon the Titan. As the winged demi-god Fenyx, you will embark on a grand journey where you will explore a lush, magical, world, converse with gods from Greek mythology, and battle towering monstrosities who serve the fiendish Typhon.
Tinykin (Console and PC) ID@Xbox — Aug. 30
Tinykin is a puzzle platforming adventure game developed by Splashteam and published by tinyBuild. You play as Milo, a young boy from space who lands on Earth in search of adventure. When he arrives, he is shocked to find that all the people have gone missing and that he’s been shrunk to the size of a bug.
To solve this conundrum, Milo teams up with mysterious creatures called tinykin to explore this gigantic world for a way back home, restore his size, and discover where everybody on Earth has disappeared.
Xbox games being removed from Xbox Game Pass
These are games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. This list will be updated at the beginning and the halfway point of every month, with more titles announced for removal.
Aug. 31, 2022
- Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)
- Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Xbox Game Pass games list
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Way Out
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Backbone
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege
- Black Desert
- BLACK
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Bugsnax
- Chorus
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- CrossfireX
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Dante's Inferno
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Death's Door
- DEEEER Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut Country
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
- Dreamscaper
- EA SPORTS FIFA 16
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS Rory Mcllroy PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- eFootball PES 2012 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Elite Dangerous
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout New Vegas
- Far: Changing Tides
- Far Cry 5
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Full Throttle
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War Judgement
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded (Game Preview)
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refueled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Narita Boy
- NBA 2K22
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
- NBA LIVE 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Payback
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- NHL 21
- NHL 22
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Nobody Saves the World
- No Many's Sky
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step from Eden
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
- Quantum Break
- Race With Ryan
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rare Replay
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Ring of Pain
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shredders
- Signs of the Sojourner
- Skate
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soulcalibur VI
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
- SSX
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Day: Year One
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stelleris: Console Edition
- Strangers Things 3; The Game
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Anacrusis
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — Ep. 2, Give No Shelter
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — Ep. 3, What We Deserve
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Trailmakers
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Hospital
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 4
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
- Visage
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Young Souls
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge!
PC Game Pass games list
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Among Us
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- Arx Fatalis
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- BATTLETECH
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Clustertruck
- Coffee Talk
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Death Stranding
- Death's Door
- DEEEER Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition (PC)
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
- Dreamscaper
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- EA SPORTS FIFA 16
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Europa Universalis IV — Microsoft Store Edition
- Everspace 2
- Exapunks
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- Expeditions: Rome
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout: Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fae Tactics
- Far: Changing Tides
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Galactic Civilizations
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator Windows 10
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Gris
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Hades
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Her Story
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Inside
- Into the Pit
- Iron Harvest
- It Takes Two
- Jade Empire Special Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Last Call BBS
- Lemnis Gate
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions
- Minecraft Dungeons — Windows 10
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 20
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Narita Boy
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback — Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Nobody Saves the World
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Offworld Trading Company
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step from Eden
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- Panzer Corps 2
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku Win10
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Pupperazzi
- Quake 4
- Race With Ryan
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Ring of Pain
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Shenzhen I/O
- Signs of the Sojourner
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Shredders
- SkateBIRD
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
- SPORE
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis
- The Ascent
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard's Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Gunk
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbreaker
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall Deluxe Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Trailmakers
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Two Point Hospital
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Visage
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- WORLD OF HORROR (Game Preview)
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) list for iOS, Android, and PC
Note: Games marked with this emoji (👇) support touch controls.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue (👇🏻)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Among Us (👇🏻)
- Anvil (Game Preview) (👇🏻)
- Aragami 2 (👇🏻)
- Archvale (👇🏻)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally (👇🏻)
- As Dusk Falls (👇🏻)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending (👇🏻)
- Astroneer
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie (👇🏻)
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie (👇🏻)
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip (👇🏻)
- Besiege (👇🏻)
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper (👇🏻)
- Bloodroots (👇🏻)
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal (👇🏻)
- Broken Age (👇🏻)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (👇🏻)
- Bugsnax (👇🏻)
- Chinatown Detective Agency (👇🏻)
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition (👇🏻)
- Citizen Sleeper (👇🏻)
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk (👇🏻)
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast (👇🏻)
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (👇🏻)
- Crown Trick (👇🏻)
- Crusader Kings III
- Dandy Ace (👇🏻)
- Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (👇🏻)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (👇🏻)
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells (👇🏻)
- Dead Space
- Death's Door (👇🏻)
- DEEEER Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons (👇🏻)
- DiRT 5 (👇🏻)
- Disc Room (👇🏻)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Donut County (👇🏻)
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Dragon Neon (👇🏻)
- DJMax Respect V
- Dragon Age: Origins (👇🏻)
- Dragon Age II (👇🏻)
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Dreamscaper (👇🏻)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Echo Generation (👇🏻)
- Edge of Eternity (👇🏻)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (👇🏻)
- Embr
- Empire of Sin (👇🏻)
- Escape Academy (👇🏻)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One (👇🏻)
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II (👇🏻)
- Fable III (👇🏻)
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fae Tactics (👇🏻)
- Far: Changing Tides (👇🏻)
- Far Cry 5
- Firewatch (👇🏻)
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Floppy Knights (👇🏻)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (👇🏻)
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (👇🏻)
- For Honor
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition (👇🏻)
- Fuzion Frenzy (👇🏻)
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story (👇🏻)
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition (👇🏻)
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears Tactics (👇🏻)
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir (👇🏻)
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under (👇🏻)
- Golf With Your Friends (👇🏻)
- Gorogoa
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Hades (👇🏻)
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo: Spartan Assault (👇🏻)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition (👇🏻)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (👇🏻)
- Hitman Trilogy (👇🏻)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- I Am Fish (👇🏻)
- Inside
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled (👇🏻)
- Joy Ride Turbo (👇🏻)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kentucky Route Zero (👇🏻)
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Kraken Academy!! (👇🏻)
- Lake (👇🏻)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (👇🏻)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (👇🏻)
- Little Witch in the Woods (👇🏻)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River (👇🏻)
- Lost in Random (👇🏻)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (👇🏻)
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (👇🏻)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Goose (👇🏻)
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons (👇🏻)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22 (👇🏻)
- Monster Sanctuary (👇🏻)
- Monster Train (👇🏻)
- Moonglow Bay (👇🏻)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig (👇🏻)
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed: Heat (👇🏻)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (👇🏻)
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse (👇🏻)
- New Super Lucky's Tale (👇🏻)
- Next Space Rebels
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (👇🏻)
- Nobody Saves the World (👇🏻)
- No Man's Sky
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Octopath Traveler (👇🏻)
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (👇🏻)
- One Step from Eden (👇🏻)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2 (👇🏻)
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer (👇🏻)
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (👇🏻)
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (👇🏻)
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Peggle 2 (👇🏻)
- Phoenix Point (👇🏻)
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (👇🏻)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (👇🏻)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Project Wingman
- Prey
- Psychonauts (👇🏻)
- Psychonauts 2 (👇🏻)
- Pupperazzi (👇🏻)
- Race With Ryan (👇🏻)
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore
- Ring of Pain (👇🏻)
- Road 96
- Rubber Bandits (👇🏻)
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- Sable (👇🏻)
- Scarlet Nexus (👇🏻)
- Sea of Thieves (👇🏻)
- Second Extinction
- Shredders
- Signs of the Sojourner (👇🏻)
- Skate (👇🏻)
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD (👇🏻)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire (👇🏻)
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (👇🏻)
- Spacelines from the Far Out (👇🏻)
- Spelunky 2 (👇🏻)
- Spiritfarer (👇🏻)
- Stardew Valley (👇🏻)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (👇🏻)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Superliminal (👇🏻)
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- SnowRunner
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (👇🏻)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (👇🏻)
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 (👇🏻)
- Telling Lies (👇🏻)
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape (👇🏻)
- The Ascent (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy (👇🏻)
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (👇🏻)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City (👇🏻)
- The Good Slice (👇🏻)
- The Gunk
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (👇🏻)
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian (👇🏻)
- The Procession to Calvary (👇🏻)
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 2
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Season (👇🏻)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (👇🏻)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper (👇🏻)
- Trailmakers
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (👇🏻)
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6 (👇🏻)
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (👇🏻)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (👇🏻)
- Two Point Campus (👇🏻)
- Two Point Hospital (👇🏻)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (👇🏻)
- Undertale
- Undungeon (👇🏻)
- Unpacking (👇🏻)
- Unravel Two
- Visage (👇🏻)
- Viva Piñata (👇🏻)
- Viva Piñata: TIP (👇🏻)
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut (👇🏻)
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) (👇🏻)
- Wasteland Remastered (👇🏻)
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- What Remains of Edith Finch (👇🏻)
- Windjammers 2 (👇🏻)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 0 (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (👇🏻)
- Yakuza Kiwami (👇🏻)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (👇🏻)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (👇🏻)
- Young Souls (👇🏻)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (👇🏻)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can stay up to date on the latest information on Xbox Game Pass.
All of Xbox gaming's greatest hits for a low price
With the power of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can experience hundreds of the greatest video games at a meager monthly cost. This subscription service is too good to miss out for any gamer, whether they want AAA blockbuster extravaganzas or artistic, thought-provoking indie treasures.
