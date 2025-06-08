All 17 Xbox Game Pass games shown at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025
Here's every game from the Xbox Games Showcase heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass.
The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 just wrapped up for another year, spelling out what we can expect from the future of Xbox and PC gaming with a ton of announcements and reveals.
Of course, Xbox Game Pass was still a huge focus for Xbox's flagship show, with most of the shown titles confirmed to be heading to the popular gaming subscription service on day one.
There's no need to go hunting through the list of every game announced during Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase in 2025 — I'll highlight all the games confirmed to be heading to Xbox Game Pass right here.
The quick list: All 17 Xbox Game Pass announcements
To kick us off, here's a rapid rundown of all the Xbox Game Pass titles announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. To be precise, there are TK of them.
I'll follow this list with the trailers you want to see.
- The Outer Worlds 2 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) on Oct. 29, 2025
- High on Life 2 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in Winter 2025
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in 2026
- Super Meat Boy 3D — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in early 2026
- NINJA GAIDEN 4 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) on Oct. 21, 2025
- Beast of Reincarnation — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in 2026
- Clockwork Revolution — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one)
- Grounded 2 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one in Game Preview) on Jul. 29, 2025
- Aphelion — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in 2026
- There Are No Ghosts at the Grand — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in 2026
- Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in 2026
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) on Jul. 11, 2025
- At Fate's End — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) in 2026
- Gears of War Reloaded — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) on Aug. 26, 2025
- Persona 4 Revival — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one)
- Keeper — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one) on Oct. 17, 2025
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox PC (PC & Ultimate on day one)
The Outer Worlds 2
High on Life 2
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Super Meat Boy 3D
Ninja Gaiden 4
Beast of Reincarnation
Clockwork Revolution
Grounded 2
Aphelion
There are No Ghosts at the Grand
Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
At Fate's End
Gears of War Reloaded
Persona 4 Revival
Keeper
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.