We've already seen a ton of great additions to Xbox Game Pass. What will the second half of 2025 bring?

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 just wrapped up for another year, spelling out what we can expect from the future of Xbox and PC gaming with a ton of announcements and reveals.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass was still a huge focus for Xbox's flagship show, with most of the shown titles confirmed to be heading to the popular gaming subscription service on day one.

There's no need to go hunting through the list of every game announced during Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase in 2025 — I'll highlight all the games confirmed to be heading to Xbox Game Pass right here.

The quick list: All 17 Xbox Game Pass announcements

To kick us off, here's a rapid rundown of all the Xbox Game Pass titles announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

I'll follow this list with the trailers you want to see.

I'll follow this list with the trailers you want to see.

The Outer Worlds 2 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) on Oct. 29, 2025

) on High on Life 2 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in Winter 2025

) in Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in 2026

) in Super Meat Boy 3D — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in early 2026

) in NINJA GAIDEN 4 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) on Oct. 21, 2025

) on Beast of Reincarnation — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in 2026

) in Clockwork Revolution — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one )

) Grounded 2 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one in Game Preview ) on Jul. 29, 2025

) on Aphelion — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in 2026

) in There Are No Ghosts at the Grand — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in 2026

) in Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in 2026

) in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) on Jul. 11, 2025

) on At Fate's End — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) in 2026

) in Gears of War Reloaded — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) on Aug. 26, 2025

) on Persona 4 Revival — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one )

) Keeper — Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming (PC & Ultimate on day one ) on Oct. 17, 2025

) on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox PC (PC & Ultimate on day one)

The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Story Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

High on Life 2

HIGH ON LIFE 2 Official Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Super Meat Boy 3D

Super Meat Boy 3D Announcement Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Ninja Gaiden 4

NINJA GAIDEN 4 - Official Release Date Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Beast of Reincarnation

Beast of Reincarnation - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Clockwork Revolution

Clockwork Revolution | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Grounded 2

Grounded 2 - Announce Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Aphelion

Aphelion | Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

There are No Ghosts at the Grand

No Ghosts At The Grand - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Announcement Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 - Launch Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

At Fate's End

At Fate's End Announcement Trailer - 4K | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Gears of War Reloaded

Gears of War: Reloaded - Gameplay Trailer - 4K | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Persona 4 Revival

Persona 4 Revival - Teaser Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Keeper

Keeper - Official Announce Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Official Teaser | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On