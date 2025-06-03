Recommended reading

Gear up and tune in to all the summer 2025 gaming fun, with the Xbox Games Showcase, Summer Game Fest, and more to watch.

Indiana Jones, the Spacer&#039;s Choice Moon Man, and other characters on a banner saying &quot;Summer Game Fest&quot;
What does this summer gaming event season have in store? (Image credit: Windows Central / Summer Game Fest)
The summer is upon on us, and with it comes Summer Game Fest 2025, a collection of of various Not-E3 events as companies hold showcases to grant a look at new and upcoming video games.

With so many different shows such as the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it can be a bit overwhelming to keep track of all the information and what day or time something is happening. Don't worry, I've got all the dates and details you need right here. I'm also keeping track of what we know will be shown.

The Windows Central team is also running a Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase live blog, so we'll be keeping you up to date on any announcements.

Summer Game Fest live stream calendar 2025

Event

Date & Time

PlayStation State of Play

June 4 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET

Summer Game Fest

June 6 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET

Day of the Devs

June 6 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET

BALL x PIT: The Kenny Sun Story

June 6 @ 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

Wholesome Direct

June 7 @ 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

Women Led Games

June 7 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

Latin American Games Showcase

June 7 @ 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

South East Asian Games Showcase

June 7 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Green Games Showcase

June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Frosty Games Fest

June 7 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET

Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct

June 8 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

PC Gaming Show

June 8 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere

June 8 @ 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET

How to watch PlayStation State of Play June 2025

State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English] - YouTube State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English] - YouTube
PlayStation is holding a State of Play presentation on June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. In order to check in on everything announced, you can watch the stream via the official YouTube channel (which I've embedded above) as well as through PlayStation's Twitch account.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

🔆 SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 (4K60FPS): Official Livestream, Friday, June 6 5p ET / 2p PT / 9p GMT - YouTube 🔆 SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 (4K60FPS): Official Livestream, Friday, June 6 5p ET / 2p PT / 9p GMT - YouTube
The official Summer Game Fest showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley is being held on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the stream through YouTube (as linked above) as well as through the Game Awards Twitch channel.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025

[4K] Xbox Games Showcase 2025 | The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - YouTube [4K] Xbox Games Showcase 2025 | The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - YouTube
The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct are being held back-to-back on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Players have a number of options for how to watch, such as through the official Xbox YouTube channel embedded above, as well as the Bethesda Softworks and Obsidian Entertainment YouTube channels.

There are also Xbox YouTube streams with ASL and audio descriptions for anyone with accessibility concerns.

Alternatively, you can watch through the Xbox or Bethesda Twitch channels. It's worth noting that the YouTube streams will all be held in 4K 60 FPS, while the Twitch streams will be 1080p 60 FPS.

With that said, in our experience, the Twitch stream is usually ahead of the YouTube versions, so it'll be up to you.

How to watch PC Gaming Show 2025

PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube
The PC Gaming Show is returning, presented by our sister site PC Gamer on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. The show is available through YouTube, as well as through the PC Gamer Twitch channel.

