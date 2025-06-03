What does this summer gaming event season have in store?

The summer is upon on us, and with it comes Summer Game Fest 2025, a collection of of various Not-E3 events as companies hold showcases to grant a look at new and upcoming video games.

With so many different shows such as the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it can be a bit overwhelming to keep track of all the information and what day or time something is happening. Don't worry, I've got all the dates and details you need right here. I'm also keeping track of what we know will be shown.

Summer Game Fest live stream calendar 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Date & Time PlayStation State of Play June 4 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET Summer Game Fest June 6 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET Day of the Devs June 6 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET BALL x PIT: The Kenny Sun Story June 6 @ 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. Wholesome Direct June 7 @ 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET Women Led Games June 7 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET Latin American Games Showcase June 7 @ 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET South East Asian Games Showcase June 7 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET Green Games Showcase June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET Frosty Games Fest June 7 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct June 8 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET PC Gaming Show June 8 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere June 8 @ 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET

How to watch PlayStation State of Play June 2025

PlayStation is holding a State of Play presentation on June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. In order to check in on everything announced, you can watch the stream via the official YouTube channel (which I've embedded above) as well as through PlayStation's Twitch account.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

The official Summer Game Fest showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley is being held on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the stream through YouTube (as linked above) as well as through the Game Awards Twitch channel.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct are being held back-to-back on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Players have a number of options for how to watch, such as through the official Xbox YouTube channel embedded above, as well as the Bethesda Softworks and Obsidian Entertainment YouTube channels.

There are also Xbox YouTube streams with ASL and audio descriptions for anyone with accessibility concerns.

Alternatively, you can watch through the Xbox or Bethesda Twitch channels. It's worth noting that the YouTube streams will all be held in 4K 60 FPS, while the Twitch streams will be 1080p 60 FPS.

With that said, in our experience, the Twitch stream is usually ahead of the YouTube versions, so it'll be up to you.

How to watch PC Gaming Show 2025

The PC Gaming Show is returning, presented by our sister site PC Gamer on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. The show is available through YouTube, as well as through the PC Gamer Twitch channel.