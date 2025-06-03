How to watch Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, and other summer 2025 gaming events
Gear up and tune in to all the summer 2025 gaming fun, with the Xbox Games Showcase, Summer Game Fest, and more to watch.
The summer is upon on us, and with it comes Summer Game Fest 2025, a collection of of various Not-E3 events as companies hold showcases to grant a look at new and upcoming video games.
With so many different shows such as the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it can be a bit overwhelming to keep track of all the information and what day or time something is happening. Don't worry, I've got all the dates and details you need right here. I'm also keeping track of what we know will be shown.
The Windows Central team is also running a Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase live blog, so we'll be keeping you up to date on any announcements.
Summer Game Fest live stream calendar 2025
Event
Date & Time
PlayStation State of Play
June 4 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET
Summer Game Fest
June 6 @ 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET
Day of the Devs
June 6 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET
BALL x PIT: The Kenny Sun Story
June 6 @ 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.
Wholesome Direct
June 7 @ 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET
Women Led Games
June 7 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
Latin American Games Showcase
June 7 @ 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
South East Asian Games Showcase
June 7 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET
Future Games Show Summer Showcase
June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Green Games Showcase
June 7 @ 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Frosty Games Fest
June 7 @ 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET
Xbox Games Showcase / Outer Worlds 2 Direct
June 8 @ 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
PC Gaming Show
June 8 @ 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET
Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere
June 8 @ 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET
How to watch PlayStation State of Play June 2025
PlayStation is holding a State of Play presentation on June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. In order to check in on everything announced, you can watch the stream via the official YouTube channel (which I've embedded above) as well as through PlayStation's Twitch account.
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025
The official Summer Game Fest showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley is being held on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the stream through YouTube (as linked above) as well as through the Game Awards Twitch channel.
How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025
The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct are being held back-to-back on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
Players have a number of options for how to watch, such as through the official Xbox YouTube channel embedded above, as well as the Bethesda Softworks and Obsidian Entertainment YouTube channels.
There are also Xbox YouTube streams with ASL and audio descriptions for anyone with accessibility concerns.
Alternatively, you can watch through the Xbox or Bethesda Twitch channels. It's worth noting that the YouTube streams will all be held in 4K 60 FPS, while the Twitch streams will be 1080p 60 FPS.
With that said, in our experience, the Twitch stream is usually ahead of the YouTube versions, so it'll be up to you.
How to watch PC Gaming Show 2025
The PC Gaming Show is returning, presented by our sister site PC Gamer on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. The show is available through YouTube, as well as through the PC Gamer Twitch channel.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Bluesky @samueltolbert.bsky.social.
