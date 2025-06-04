As Summer Game Fest 2025 unfolds, PlayStation is taking part with a June State of Play presentation.

Even though the State of Play showcases are naturally geared towards showing off new PlayStation 5 titles, there's plenty for multiplatform gamers to check out, as many games are coming to Xbox and PC, and the list of PlayStation Studios games coming to Windows PC continues growing.

Where to watch the PlayStation State of Play

State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English] - YouTube Watch On

The PlayStation State of Play aired on June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it through the YouTube link embedded above, or through the official PlayStation Twitch channel.

The showcase is slated to run for just over 40 minutes, with updates and reveals for a variety of "must-play" games.

All PC and Xbox games shown during PlayStation State of Play June 2025

Below, you'll find the games from this presentation that are also coming to Xbox and/or Windows PC.

Lumines Arise is on the way

Lumines Arise Announce Trailer | PS5, Steam - YouTube Watch On

Tetris Effect developer Enhance opened the show with a look at Lumines Arise, a game that's coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC at some point in Fall 2025.

Pragmata lives, and it's coming in 2026

PRAGMATA - First Contact Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Long-missing Capcom title Pragmata re-emerged during the State of Play, with a brief look at gameplay and a 2026 release window.

Pragmata is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Suda51 is at it again in the best way with Romeo is a Dead Man

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Grasshopper Manufacture revealed its latest project during the State of Play. Titled Romeo is a Dead Man, the game mixes up a fusion of action and style with the same zany artistic approach players would expect from the iconic developer.

Romeo is a Dead Man is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 in 2026.

There's a new Bloodstained game on the way

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement Xbox X|S Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is a follow-up to ArtPlay and 505 Games' prior side-scrolling action titles. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Digimon Story Time Strangers launches this year

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Digimon Story Time Strangers is on the way to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, and players will be able to jump in on Oct. 3, 2025.

Silent Hill f is out later this year

Silent Hill f - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Silent Hill f also showed up, with Konami's new survival-horror game out on Sept. 25, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound launches this summer

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Release Date Announcement | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Dotemu and The Game Kitchen's Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is launching on July 31, 2025, at which point it'll be available across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy Tactics is being remastered

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The long-held rumor panned out as Square Enix revealed the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster during the show. Titled Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, there are various tweaks and gameplay improvements that make it perfect for longtime fans and newcomers on modern platforms.

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles is slated to launch on Sept. 30, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch.

Baby Steps stumbles into September

Baby Steps - Release Date Announcement | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Baby Steps is a game about a man who has trouble doing just that, and a new trailer confirms that the game will be launching for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on Sept. 8, 2025.

Cairn takes a climb to PC this fall

Cairn - Release Date and Demo | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Survival-climber title Cairn (as it's described by developer The Game Bakers) is coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. Players will be able to hike up on Nov. 5, 2025.

There's a demo available right now on Steam if you're curious about checking it out early.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection restores klassic games

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Digital Eclipse and Warner Bros. Games revealed Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, a bundle that includes several classic titles from the famous series of fighting games. Here are all the games announced so far:

Mortal Kombat – 1992 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear)

Mortal Kombat II – 1993 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X)

Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES)

Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997 (Arcade)

Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch at some point later in 2025.

Nioh 3 hacks and slashes into early 2026

Nioh 3 - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Team Ninja showed up with the third entry in its action-RPG series, revealing Nioh 3 is on the way. While prior Nioh games launched on PlayStation consoles before hitting PC, Nioh 3 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC at the same time when it arrives at some point in early 2026.

Sea of Remnants is free-to-play, and it's coming next year

Sea of Remnants - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

NetEase Games and Joker Studio introduced Sea of Remnants during the show. This free-to-play "ocean adventure" is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Android, and iOS in 2026.

Sword of the Sea hovers over the summer

Sword of the Sea - Launch Date Announcement | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Sword of the Sea, a new title from ABZÛ and The Pathless developer Giant Squid, is coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on Aug. 19, 2025.



Players explore forgotten ruins and a deep sea using a Hoversword, which allows for sylish maneuvering and tricks.

007 First Light is slated for action, launching next year

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

007 First Light is IO Interactive's new James Bond game, and we got a look at this new take on the iconic super-spy during the State of Play.

007 First Light is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in 2026.

Marvel, PlayStation, and Arc System Works team up for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls | Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Here's one we didn't see coming: PlayStation, Marvel, and Arc System Works all teamed up for a new 4v4 tag fighting game.

Titled Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, it's coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC in 2026.