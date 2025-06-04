The next big Silent HIll game is coming to Xbox and PC sooner than you think
During PlayStation's State of Play, Silent Hill f got a new gameplay trailer and an official release date.
One of the most exciting horror games announced in years is the latest addition to the legendary Silent Hill franchise, a Japan-bound adventure known as Silent Hill f.
We were pretty confident this intriguing title stood no chance of releasing in 2025, but the latest State of Play show from Sony just proved us wrong. Silent Hill f is officially landing on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation on Sept. 25, 2025.
That's only a few months away, and you can already preorder the game so you're ready to unravel the mysteries of the terrifying fog consuming the home of our main character, Hinako.
Of course, we also got a new trailer alongside this release date. This time around, we got to enjoy more gameplay, as well as further peeks into the endangered town of Ebisugaoka, Japan.
I need to see more of Silent Hill f's combat to be fully convinced, but the atmosphere for this game is immediately impeccable. The tried-and-true mannequin-esque horror monster returns, too, but the way these creatures move is truly unsettling.
Silent Hill f arrives later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store), and PlayStation 5, with physical editions for Xbox and PlayStation collectors.
You can preorder a physical copy of Silent Hill f on Xbox Series X|S for $69.99 at Best Buy or $69.99 at Amazon, but it may be worth waiting for digital preorders to open (which should be any day).
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Silent Hill f is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning you only have to buy it once to own it across Xbox and Windows PC, with full cross-save between platforms.
SILENT HILL f
Preorder now: $69.99 at Best Buy (Xbox, physical)
The next Silent Hill game is officially arriving on Sept. 25, 2025, and you can already preorder the physical edition for Xbox and PlayStation. Digital preorders are coming soon, too, and Silent Hill f is an Xbox Play Anywhere title on Xbox and PC.
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com or GameStop.com
👀Also consider: SILENT HILL f at CDKeys (Steam, PC) or GMG (Steam, PC)
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.