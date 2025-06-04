I'm incredibly interested to see what the next Silent Hill game will have to offer.

One of the most exciting horror games announced in years is the latest addition to the legendary Silent Hill franchise, a Japan-bound adventure known as Silent Hill f.

We were pretty confident this intriguing title stood no chance of releasing in 2025, but the latest State of Play show from Sony just proved us wrong. Silent Hill f is officially landing on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation on Sept. 25, 2025.

That's only a few months away, and you can already preorder the game so you're ready to unravel the mysteries of the terrifying fog consuming the home of our main character, Hinako.

SILENT HILL f | Release Date Trailer (4K: EN/ESRB) | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

Of course, we also got a new trailer alongside this release date. This time around, we got to enjoy more gameplay, as well as further peeks into the endangered town of Ebisugaoka, Japan.

I need to see more of Silent Hill f's combat to be fully convinced, but the atmosphere for this game is immediately impeccable. The tried-and-true mannequin-esque horror monster returns, too, but the way these creatures move is truly unsettling.

Silent Hill f arrives later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store), and PlayStation 5, with physical editions for Xbox and PlayStation collectors.

You can preorder a physical copy of Silent Hill f on Xbox Series X|S for $69.99 at Best Buy or $69.99 at Amazon, but it may be worth waiting for digital preorders to open (which should be any day).

Silent Hill f is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning you only have to buy it once to own it across Xbox and Windows PC, with full cross-save between platforms.