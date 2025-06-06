Every Xbox and PC game announced during Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase in 2025
Here are all the Xbox and PC games announced during this year's Summer Game Fest.
June used to be the domain of E3 every year, but now this momentous period is occupied by other events and shows to give us our gaming fix.
It starts with Summer Game Fest 2025, which kicks off on Jun. 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. We expect to see a lot of games for every platform under the sun at this event, including for Xbox consoles and Windows PC.
Next, we have the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, which airs on Jun. 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This show will be almost entirely focused on Xbox and PC, with plenty of games slated for Game Pass, too.
I'm keeping track of every game announced or shown off that's heading to Xbox and/or PC, and you'll find them all right here.
If you missed it, you can also see every Xbox and PC game revealed during the recent PlayStation State of Play event.
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025
We have an in-depth guide on how to tune into every games event happening right now, but I'll give you the quick rundown here, too.
The proper Summer Game Fest 2025 show, which is hosted by Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards, is airing on Friday, Jun. 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You can tune in via the YouTube link above, but you can also watch via The Game Awards Twitch channel.
Every Xbox and PC game at Summer Game Fest 2025
Here's a running list of every Xbox and Windows PC game shown off during Summer Game Fest, which I will updating with more information, trailers, and images as the show progresses.
Mortal Shell II
One of the most interesting Soulslike action-RPG games we've seen in years is getting a sequel that looks darker and more terrifyingly gorgeous than ever. Mortal Shell II is heading to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, and PlayStation 5 at some point in 2026, and it'll also get a beta in the future.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
The long-awaited sequel to Hideo Kojima's critically-acclaimed Death Stranding is only weeks away, and during Summer Game Fest Kojima himself took the stage to introduce a sinister, narrative-heavy cutscene that's mostly exciting to those who played the first Death Stranding.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach officially arrives for PlayStation 5 on Jun. 26, 2025.
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025
The Xbox Games Showcase 2025, featuring Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, Activision Blizzard, and third-party partners, is airing on Sunday, Jun. 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
You can tune in via the YouTube link above, but you have a multitude of viewing options, such as the Xbox Twitch channel, Bethesda Twitch channel, Bethesda YouTube channel, Obsidian Entertainment YouTube channel, Xbox YouTube channel (for ASL), and Xbox YouTube channel (for audio description).
The Xbox Games Showcase will be immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, and you can use the exact same links to watch it.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.