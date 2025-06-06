We're expecting to see to many games to count, so we'll list everything in one place for you.

June used to be the domain of E3 every year, but now this momentous period is occupied by other events and shows to give us our gaming fix.

It starts with Summer Game Fest 2025, which kicks off on Jun. 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. We expect to see a lot of games for every platform under the sun at this event, including for Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

Next, we have the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, which airs on Jun. 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This show will be almost entirely focused on Xbox and PC, with plenty of games slated for Game Pass, too.

I'm keeping track of every game announced or shown off that's heading to Xbox and/or PC, and you'll find them all right here.

If you missed it, you can also see every Xbox and PC game revealed during the recent PlayStation State of Play event.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

🔆 SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 (4K60FPS): Official Livestream, Today, June 6 5p ET / 2p PT / 11p CEST - YouTube Watch On

We have an in-depth guide on how to tune into every games event happening right now, but I'll give you the quick rundown here, too.

The proper Summer Game Fest 2025 show, which is hosted by Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards, is airing on Friday, Jun. 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

You can tune in via the YouTube link above, but you can also watch via The Game Awards Twitch channel.

Every Xbox and PC game at Summer Game Fest 2025

Here's a running list of every Xbox and Windows PC game shown off during Summer Game Fest, which I will updating with more information, trailers, and images as the show progresses.

Mortal Shell II

Mortal Shell II - Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the most interesting Soulslike action-RPG games we've seen in years is getting a sequel that looks darker and more terrifyingly gorgeous than ever. Mortal Shell II is heading to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, and PlayStation 5 at some point in 2026, and it'll also get a beta in the future.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

The long-awaited sequel to Hideo Kojima's critically-acclaimed Death Stranding is only weeks away, and during Summer Game Fest Kojima himself took the stage to introduce a sinister, narrative-heavy cutscene that's mostly exciting to those who played the first Death Stranding.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach officially arrives for PlayStation 5 on Jun. 26, 2025.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

[4K] Xbox Games Showcase 2025 | The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - YouTube Watch On

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025, featuring Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, Activision Blizzard, and third-party partners, is airing on Sunday, Jun. 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

You can tune in via the YouTube link above, but you have a multitude of viewing options, such as the Xbox Twitch channel, Bethesda Twitch channel, Bethesda YouTube channel, Obsidian Entertainment YouTube channel, Xbox YouTube channel (for ASL), and Xbox YouTube channel (for audio description).

The Xbox Games Showcase will be immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, and you can use the exact same links to watch it.