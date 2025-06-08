Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase
A Plague Tale: Resonance is a prequel following Sophia through myth, danger, and shifting timelines.
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy was just unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase, and it’s not a sequel — it’s a prequel.
Launching in 2026, Resonance rewinds the clock 15 years before the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, centering on a young Sophia as she carves her path as a plunderer on the run.
Her journey leads to Minotaur's Island, a place steeped in myth and danger, where timelines blur between the Middle Ages and ancient Minoa. Expect to navigate shifting eras, unravel the legend of the island, and survive a deadly labyrinth filled with traps and puzzles — all while being hunted.
This is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, part of the ongoing collaboration between Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio. It’s coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Steam.
Stay tuned for more from the June 2025 Xbox Showcase, we're tracking every reveal as it happens.
Developing...
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.