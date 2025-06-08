Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy was just unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase, and it’s not a sequel — it’s a prequel.



Launching in 2026, Resonance rewinds the clock 15 years before the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, centering on a young Sophia as she carves her path as a plunderer on the run.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Her journey leads to Minotaur's Island, a place steeped in myth and danger, where timelines blur between the Middle Ages and ancient Minoa. Expect to navigate shifting eras, unravel the legend of the island, and survive a deadly labyrinth filled with traps and puzzles — all while being hunted.

This is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, part of the ongoing collaboration between Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio. It’s coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Steam.

Stay tuned for more from the June 2025 Xbox Showcase, we're tracking every reveal as it happens.



