Thunder Lotus, the team behind the heart-wrenching indie game Spiritfarer, has returned with a brand new action-adventure game revealed during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase.

At Fate's End's reveal trailer showed off its stunning illustrative art style, echoing what we saw from Thunder Lotus in Spiritfarer. However, At Fate's End is a brand-new story, leaning into the action adventure genre where players become Shan, an heiress who wields the legendary God Sword Aesus.

A member of the Hemlock clan, Shan faces intricate puzzles and intense combat scenarios that will challenge her to hone both her blade and her words. Shan's skill tree is her family tree, and with each sibling she reconciles or defeats, her destiny — and family legacy — is changed.

At Fate's End focuses on blending tight, visceral action with rich narrative depth as Shan works to collect seven swords of power.

At Fate's End is coming in 2026 to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, and Xbox Cloud. Like the other games highlighted during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase, At Fate's End supports Xbox Play Anywhere and is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

While Thunder Lotus revealed At Fate's End during the Xbox Games Showcase, the developer's website states that the game is also coming to PlayStation, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Thunder Lotus is also the developer behind the MMO action roguelike, 33 Immortals. On a blog post for At Fate's End, the team clarified that development had not stopped for 33 Immortals, but that a different internal team at the studio was working on At Fate's End.