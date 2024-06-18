Upcoming PC games 2024: Best new titles coming to Steam and your Windows PC

We have been graced with a line-up of amazing games over the past few years and that winning streak is looking to continue well into 2024. PC gamers in particular have been blessed with some of the best games of the decade released exclusively on PC platforms. These exceptional titles hail from all kinds of genres including action-adventure games, strategy games, RPGs, visual novels, shooters, MMOs, and much more.

If you’re the kind of gamer who prefers playing with the best gaming keyboards or the best controllers for PC, we have prepared a list of all the major upcoming PC games coming soon in 2024 and beyond (order by release date).

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (June 4, 2024)

The long running “Light and Dark Saga” will soon draw to a close in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. This game is the latest expansion of Destiny 2 and will feature the return of Cayde-6, a popular character who many players thought had perished during the events of the Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion. The Final Shape was previously slated for February 2024, but has since been delayed out to the summer.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (June 4, 2024)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an asymmetric multiplayer horror game based on the 1988 movie of the same name. Set in the spooky town of Crescent Cove, players are split into two teams with different objectives.

One team comprises three alien Killer Klowns kidnapping and harvesting humans. The opposing team is made of seven humans attempting to protect the citizens of Crescent Cove from being abducted by the aliens.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game | $39.99 at Steam Relive the over-the-top, zany, and scary 1980s cult classic horror film with your friends in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

Monster Hunter Stories (June 14, 2024)

Monster Hunter Stories, Capcom's cute take on the monster-tamer RPG genre, is at long last coming to PC. Become a Monster Rider and travel the world to tame iconic Monster Hunter monsters like Rathalos, Zinogre, and Nargacuga, and save the world from the madness-inducing Black Blight.

Monster Hunter Stories | Coming soon to GreenManGaming (Steam) Ride on and befriend the monsters of the Monster Hunter universe to save the world in Monster Hunter Stories. The PC version will include new features such as fully-voiced English and Japanese voice acting, a museum mode, and more.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (June 14, 2024)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is an enhanced edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, the fifth mainline installment of Atlus' long-running Shin Megami Tensei franchise. In this turn-based JRPG, you are a high school student who has been whisked to an alternate version of Earth where humanity is dead, and demons, angels, and gods roam the land.

All seems lost until you encounter a mysterious god who informs you he can bestow you to power survive this hostile world by becoming one with him. With no other choice, you forge a pact with this god and become a Nahobino, a demigod capable of cutting down demons and angels alike with powerful magic.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance | Coming soon to GreenManGaming (Steam) Journey across an apocalyptic wasteland and fight demons and angels to find a way back home in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. This enhanced re-release will include all the content of the base version of SMT:V and new content such as a new storyline, new areas, and new demons.

#BLUD (June 18, 2024)

#BLUD is an ARPG developed by Exit 73 Studios and published by Humble Games. You play as Becky Brewster, a high school girl who is the latest descendant in an ancient family of vampire hunters. When a vampiric invasion comes crashing down on your hometown of Carpentersville, you must take up your trusty hockey stick and magic spells to protect your fellow townsfolk and beat up the evil bloodsuckers.

#BLUD | Coming soon to Steam Vampires have invaded the once-peaceful town of Carpentersville and it is up to you save it in #BLUD. Carve a bloody path through hordes of vampires, upgrade your magic powers and hockey stick, and take down challenging bosses in this zany and fast-paced action-RPG tribute to classic Cartoon Network cartoons.

Still Wakes the Deep (June 18, 2024)

Still Wakes the Deep is an upcoming first-person horror game being developed by The Chinese Room and published by Secret Mode. The game takes on an oil rig where its crew are stranded there thanks to a violent storm cutting access to the outside world.

As one of the oil rig workers, your job is to help the crew survive until you can be rescued. However, an unknown, horrifying creature has snuck onboard the oil rig and is killing off your crew mates while causing damage to the oil rig, threatening to sink it.

Still Wakes the Deep | Coming soon to Steam Face your fears and survive the terrors of the ocean in Still Wakes the Deep. With no means of defending yourself, you must run and hide from a mysterious creature that's out to get you and find a way to escape the crumbling oil rig alive before it's too late.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (June 21, 2024)

Two years after the release of Elden Ring, one of the best Soulslikes FromSoftware has ever produced, the developers have announced the release date of its long-awaited DLC expansion – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

This expansion will take players on a dark journey to the Land of Shadow to uncover the history behind Miquella, a mysterious character important to the lore of Elden Ring. Along the way, players will discover new weapons and magic to master, new horrifying foes to contend with, and confront the sinister antagonist, Messmer the Impaler.