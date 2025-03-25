Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 gets one more delay, now launching in October

The long-awaited Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is getting one more delay, and will now be launching in October 2025.

That news comes via the latest game update from the developers at The Chinese Room and publisher Paradox Interactive. A more exact release date will be coming at some point in the future.

You can check out the update and snippets of gameplay footage in the video below:

Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Game Update - YouTube Watch On

"The status of the game right now is that the game is done," says Marco Behrman, executive vice president of the World of Darkness IP. "We are currently focusing on bug fixing, stability, and performance so we can deliver the best experience to you guys once it releases."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has had an extremely long road to completion, first being in development at Hardsuit Labs before being delayed out of 2021, with Paradox Interactive then confirming that Hardsuit Labs would no longer be leading development.

Things were quiet for years until an update confirmed that The Chinese Room was now leading the game's development, heavily revamping multiple aspects of Bloodlines 2, including the player character, while keeping the Seattle setting.

The game was then planned to launch at some point last year, before being delayed out of 2024.

In Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, players take on the role of Phyre, a vampire Elder that wakes up in Seattle after going missing. Phyre is then drawn into the schemes of the city's denizens as a fierce storm buries Seattle under a blanket of snow.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5. Time will tell if it joins the ranks of the best Xbox games and the best PC games available.