We still haven't seen any gameplay, and now it'll have the biggest launch in history to contend with

Video game delays happen, and usually, it's a good thing for us, the players. Rather than releasing something that just isn't finished, I think I speak for all of us when I say we'll take delays to get something that's properly polished.

What I wouldn't recommend, though, is delaying a game into early 2026 now we have a targeted release date for GTA 6.

Except that's exactly what Skydance has done with Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Important update regarding MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra. pic.twitter.com/cIACq7dqtzMay 13, 2025

Granted, early 2026 is a fairly loose window, and GTA 6 isn't set to land until May. But still, that feels like a big ouch for the team making this game.

A game, I might add, that we haven't seen a single shred of gameplay for yet, and that was originally announced back in 2021.

The sad truth is, though, that unless we're talking Q1, you're getting dangerously close to GTA 6. Rockstar's epic sequel is the game people will be buying in the first half of 2026.

You have to take into account price, for one, because let's face it, GTA 6 is likely to be anywhere between $70-$100, and we have no idea if there will be special editions. Folks will be budgeting accordingly.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra | Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Games don't only exist in their release window, though, and that's arguably the bigger problem. The closer you are to GTA 6, the less likelihood you have of gamers choosing to give their time to your game.

I'm really hoping this is an early 2026 game, even if for purely selfish reasons. I love Marvel games, especially of the single-player variety this is promised to be. But we don't know how long a game it's going to be, either.

Time is a precious commodity, and GTA 6 will be my priority as soon as it drops. Any other game is getting turned off, finished or not. I definitely won't be alone on that.

So, I'm crossing my fingers on this one. Any games I'm interested in that start talking about early 2026 I'm going to be super nervous for. It's just the nature of the beast.