We're deep into Summer Game Fest season as this coming weekend shapes up to be gamer Christmas in June. As we approach, an old name is getting its fans stirred up once again.

After GTA 6, which we finally have a release date for, you could argue Hollow Knight: Silksong is the most anticipated game on the planet. But unlike GTA 6, we're still firmly in the dark on exactly when it's supposed to show up.

Now, though, speculation is growing again, as its Steam packages received an update, as spotted by Wario64 on X.

Hollow Knight: Silksong received updates to its packages tonight on SteamDB (one apparently receiving an update for the first time in 15 months) https://t.co/DJz9ebnffghttps://t.co/THPp2luYgp pic.twitter.com/9RvHY290ezJune 3, 2025

One of said packages apparently got its first update in over a year. It's not totally surprising, as we are at least expecting Silksong to launch at some point in 2025. Both Xbox and Nintendo have teased it already this year, and we know it'll be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

First announced over six years ago, Hollow Knight: Silksong is the follow-up to the original Hollow Knight, a game with a now cult-like following. Every day in that six plus years, its fans have been clamoring to know when they'll be able to play.

While the fact it's getting updates in the Steam backend may not be a surprise, the timing is what's getting everyone worked up. Both Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Showcase are this weekend.

It's not a sign that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be appearing, but given its apparent 2025 window, and the fact we're now halfway through the year, it certainly wouldn't be too shocking to see. Will we finally get a release date? We'll soon find out.