Hollow Knight: Silksong will be PLAYABLE at Gamescom — among the big new titles hitting the Xbox booth

Hollow Knight: Silksong is probably the second most anticipated game right now, only behind GTA 6. Fans have been waiting, and waiting, and waiting, but at long last the game will be properly breaking cover.

Xbox has announced that the sequel to the cult hit, Hollow Knight, will not only be at Gamescom, but it'll be on its booth and playable for the hundreds of thousands of gamers coming through the doors.

That's right, get yourself a ticket to Gamescom and you can go play Hollow Knight: Silksong on PC and the still-to-be-released Xbox ROG Ally X handheld.

"This year, the Xbox booth will be full of fantastic upcoming games from Xbox and our incredible third-party partners coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass this Holiday and beyond – and yes, that includes Hollow Knight: Silksong. On top of that, there will be the first ever public opportunity to go hands-on with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, as well as other fun activities and photo opportunities."

Silksong and the Xbox Ally X? Gamescom just turned into a major rager. (Image credit: Microsoft | ASUS)

The long wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong and the reaction of its fan base to any sniff of news is pretty much a meme at this point. All in good fun, of course, but aside from GTA 6 it's a fever rarely seen.

Both Xbox and Nintendo have taken their own individual opportunities to remind folks that Silksong is indeed planned to come to the platforms, albeit, without saying when.

You have to feel, though, that if the game is playable at Gamescom on the Xbox booth, surely a release date for it might actually be coming at the same event? Right? RIGHT?!

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xbox at Gamescom isn't just about Hollow Knight: Silksong, though. It's a pretty stacked lineup of games, and since it's a public event, regular gamers get to experience them.

Also making an appearance will be:

Grounded 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC

Age of Empires

Age of Mythology: Retold

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

The Outer Worlds 2

Borderlands 4

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy XVI

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

And that list isn't everything. Xbox is also promising "a couple more surprises" from its partners at the show, too.

World of Warcraft will also have a big presence, with the game's next expansion, Midnight, being revealed at the show. And of course, the full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

If you're heading to Gamescom, or you want to follow all the Xbox action from the show, check out the full rundown over at Xbox Wire.