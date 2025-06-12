Artwork of Hornet, the protagonist you'll play as in Hollow Knight: Silksong. If it ever actually comes out, anyway.

Fans of Team Cherry's feverishly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong were hoping to get a new trailer and a concrete release date during Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase last weekend. However, all we learned is that it's coming before Holiday 2025 — a meager morsel of info that's done nothing to satiate players starved for news. And now, in the wake of that announcement, one Silksong dev has seen fit to cheekily hint at DLC for the game.

The tease came on Wednesday during a livestream from Hollow Knight-loving YouTuber Primacon. As Primacon commented his belief that "Silkposting" — AKA, the never-ending stream of jokes and memes from fans desperate to see or hear more of Silksong — won't cease even after Silksong does eventually come out, Silksong marketing lead Matthew "Leth" Griffin left a very short, very significant message in his chat.

"There's always DLC," he posted, not saying a single word more. And as you'd expect, the chat immediately exploded with all-caps exclamations of "DLC???" and "DLC CONFIRMED?!," with Primacon himself bursting into stunned laughter shortly afterward. "Oh God, someone's gonna screenshot that and post it on the subreddit," he said.

And sure enough, someone did:

Depending on who you ask, it's either an exciting prospect, a twist of the knife à la Geoff Keighley's jab during Summer Game Fest, or both; DLC coming to Silksong would be good news, certainly, but Leth's comment here is hardly a clear confirmation of that (given the context of the livestream chat, it's entirely possible he was joking and that there's no DLC in the cards). Undeniably, there's also an element of pain to the suggestion considering the fact that the sequel doesn't even have a release date nailed down yet after all this time — and it's been a long time.

First announced six years ago in 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally scheduled to launch in 2023, but was delayed when the developers said they wanted "to take the time to make the game as good as we can." And in those six years, we've seen next to nothing of the title aside from a few short trailers, a nine-second appearance in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April that confirmed a 2025 release, and the aforementioned reveal of a launch before Holiday 2025 and the release of Microsoft's Xbox Ally handheld.

Unsurprisingly, reactions to the tease have been pretty amusing. "Sure hope this DLC doesnt turn into a full fledged game that takes 8 years to develop," writes one fan, poking fun at the fact Silksong itself was originally going to be an expansion to 2017's Hollow Knight. "How is this not a silkpost? This is the most silkpost a silkpost could ever achieve," said another. Maybe the Silksong team is just getting in on the joke.

Please, Team Cherry. Give us a release date. We're starving, here. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

You also have the folks annoyed or frustrated by Leth's comment, which I can honestly understand given how much Team Cherry has kept things behind closed doors. "RELEASE THE GOD D*MN GAME BEFORE TALKING ABOUT DLC," exclaims one, while also asking how this wasn't a Silkpost. "How do they confirm DLC before a release date for the base game," wrote another fan — the comment complete with a crying emoji of exasperation.

Again, we can't even be sure if this is even an actual DLC confirmation or not, and given that Leth's three-word tease reminds me of something a prankster might do before running away giggling, I'm honestly leaning towards this just being a joke. One thing is clear, though: the people are hungry for that Silksong release date. Give the people what they want, Team Cherry.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is expected to release at some point before Holiday 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch. Notably, it will also be playable day one on Xbox Game Pass, and will work with Xbox Ally when that handheld releases.