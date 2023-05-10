Xbox Game Pass-bound Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed

What you need to know

Team Cherry announces that it's upcoming title Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed.

The new release date will be announced once the game's development nears completion.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to Hollow Knight, a series of Metroidvania games where you explore macabre worlds and battle otherworldy, insect-like foes.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has a partnership with Xbox, and is slated for Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Today, Team Cherry has made an announcement stating that Hollow Knight: Silksong, a sequel to 2017's award-winning Metroidvania title Hollow Knight has been delayed. This comes from Matthew Griffin, an executive for Team Cherry's marketing & publishing team, stating on Twitter that the game was originally planned to be released in the first half of 2023 but development will require more time to ensure that the final product will be as good as it can be.

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect…May 10, 2023 See more

The new release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong has not been announced as of yet. However, Matthew Griffin says to expect more details soon once Hollow Knight: Silksong gets closer to release — meaning that they'll most likely announce the release date once development is fully complete at least near completion.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, like its predecessor, Hollow Knight, is a 2D Metroidvania game where you explore a dark and mysterious land called Hallownest. As the warrior princess Hornet, you must trek through this blighted land to uncover secrets related to your past, master ancient magic, and battle dangerous insect-like foes ranging from deadly assassins to towering beasts.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam. In addition, this game will be joining Xbox Game Pass's library on its launch day.

Will this long-awaited sequel be able to live its pedigree? We will have to wait to find out once this upcoming Xbox title's release date is officially unveiled and set in stone.