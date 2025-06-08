The Outer Worlds 2 kicks off the Xbox Games Showcase with a release date reveal and a jazzy trailer
Obsidian Entertainment's next The Outer Worlds RPG is coming this October.
The time for Microsoft's annual summer gaming presentation has finally come, and the 2025 edition of its Xbox Games Showcase is here. It brings Xbox and PC fans two full hours of announcements and teasers, and it kicked off with quite a big one: the reveal of the release date for The Outer Worlds 2, along with a jazzy, action-packed trailer for the game you can watch here or below.
Obsidian Entertainment's sequel RPG follow-up to its popular 2019 title is scheduled to release October 29, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via the Xbox app, Steam, and Battle.net), Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PS5. Notably, as a first-party Microsoft title, it will also be available to play on Xbox Game Pass day one.
There's far more to come on The Outer Worlds 2, as a dedicated Direct-style presentation for the game with a developer deep dive will come after the main Xbox show. The release date, though, was certainly a big enough drop to be worthy of opening the showcase.
The sequel takes place in the same megacorporation-controlled intergalactic dystopia the original The Outer Worlds did, and similar to other Obsidian Entertainment titles like the acclaimed Fallout: New Vegas, it will place great emphasis on player freedom, diverse buildcrafting opportunities, and immersive roleplaying.
We don't know much specific about the narrative, though both this new trailer and past teasers have confirmed that it will largely be centered around a war between multiple parties on the colony world of Arcadia. You'll find yourself in the midst of this conflict while acting independently as the Earth Directorate, investigating Arcadia for the source of a mysterious, unnatural rift phenomenon that could potentially wipe out humanity.
The Outer Worlds 2 is just one of the three 2025 games being released by Obsidian. Earlier this year in February there was the RPG Avowed, and Grounded 2 — a sequel to the developer's creative co-op survival title — is also on the way as well.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. He's been writing for Team WC since the summer of 2017, and you'll find him doing news, editorials, reviews, and general coverage on everything gaming, Xbox, and Windows PC. His favorite game of all time is probably NieR: Automata, though Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, and Team Fortress 2 are in the running, too. When he's not writing or gaming, there's a good chance he's either watching an interesting new movie or TV show or actually going outside for once. Follow him on X (Twitter).
