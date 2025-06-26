Microsoft's Xbox PC store aggregation is rolling out for some Insiders — with Battle.net, Steam, and more in tow

The Xbox PC app is starting to populate with games from other launchers, at least for some members of the Insider program.

The previously-outlined Xbox PC store aggregation is beginning, at least for some members of the Xbox Insider Program on Windows 11.



While it isn't showing up for everyone, some members of the Windows Central team are now seeing games from Battle.net, the Epic Games Store, and Steam populating in the Xbox PC app.



The fact it isn't appearing for everyone suggests there may be some A/B testing underway (allowing the developers to test small differences in a public setting) or it could be just a slow rollout that differs for individuals based on other details.



Things are still clearly early, with notably low-resolution art for Steam games that show up like Stellar Blade or Silent Hill 2. Launching one of these games then launches Steam, meaning that at least right now, this is something of a launcher for your launcher, while keeping everything in one place.



Somewhat amusingly, this also means that if you own multiple copies of a game across different storefronts, you're going to see those games back-to-back. I'm curious exactly how many copies of certain titles it might be possible to stack in a row.



All of this comes as Microsoft is devoting more resources to improve gaming on Windows 11, especially when using the Xbox PC interface.



It's all work that's meant to pay off ahead of the launch of the Xbox Ally handheld partner devices later this year. I went hands-on with the Xbox Ally X and was impressed with how the device handled Gears of War: Reloaded.

