I suspect we'll be seeing a lot more of this logo in the near and long term future.

A few weeks ago, Microsoft debuted some new Xbox branding in a relatively unassuming blog post, but increasingly, it looks as if we're going to be seeing a lot more of it moving forward.

It's no secret that Microsoft is doubling its efforts around Windows 11 PC gaming. Windows 11 is and will remain a fully open platform where competitors like Steam, Epic Games, and GOG can flourish, but Microsoft has pledged to improve Windows 11 for PC gaming in general from its end too. There's added urgency now on top, as SteamOS comparisons suggest huge performance and power efficiency gains, in exchange for some of Windows 11's broader versatility.

Up until now, referring to Microsoft's PC gaming efforts have been relatively clunky. "The Xbox app on PC," or "the PC Game Pass app" is generally how I tend to refer to Microsoft's Xbox PC gaming efforts so far, because simply saying "Xbox app" could mean practically anything. There's an Xbox app for Android, iOS, and the web. What if I'm talking about something related to Xbox consoles, too?

When Microsoft announced Gears of War: Reloaded for Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and PlayStation, they also quietly introduced a new branding, "Xbox PC," in reference to the Xbox app on PC in the original blog post.

Plenty of people did pick up on that new moniker, but it was a bit unclear if this was an official branding or something just thrown in for a last minute headline. It certainly slipped off my radar, but, the branding has begun appearing in more places, too.

In the recent trailer for upcoming robotic metroidvania "MIO: Memories in Orbit," the game closes with hard branding for "Xbox PC," which is, to my knowledge, the first time it has appeared on a third-party game trailer (and do hit the comments if you've seen it elsewhere).

This suggests to me that Microsoft is actively briefing partners to refer to "Xbox PC" in specificity to games that are hitting the Microsoft Store for Windows 11, albeit via the Xbox app, or well, "Xbox PC" as it will likely be known in the future.

Is it going to be Xbox PC vs Steam?!

Microsoft actually figured out a relatively normal branding name for once ... until Satya rebrands it to Xbox PC 365 Copilot , that is.

With Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase 2025 slated for this Sunday, and Summer Game Fest's own live event this Friday, don't be surprised if we see a lot of this new branding. I would expect to see it in relation to Project Kennan as well, Microsoft's partner PC gaming handheld with ASUS.

It's a bit odd that Microsoft hasn't debuted it with the usual pomp and flair, but maybe they want to earn recognition rather than demand it. Indeed, Steam is their main competitor here, and Steam is absolutely beloved by its user base. Xbox PC potentially offers a compelling alternative, considering PC Game Pass, cloud integration, and its own underrated sales events. But, Steam's platform maturity, broad feature set, and general reliability is something "Xbox PC" will have to work hard to catch up on. Where's my cloud save indicator, damnit?!

In any case, we've reached out to Microsoft to clarify if this branding is indeed official going forward.