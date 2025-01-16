Microsoft's dumbest rebrand in its near 50 year history just got even dumber
Microsoft Office is one of the world's most recognizable brands, literally used by billions. The initial rebrand to "Microsoft 365" was dumb by itself, but yesterday, the firm notorious for terrible branding decisions predictably decided to double down.
Microsoft isn't exactly known for "good" branding, at least generally.
Indeed, "hit and miss" is how I'd ultimately describe Microsoft's ability to actually name things. Xbox is cool, but Xbox One, Series X|S, Xbox 360? It all began to get a bit confusing. "Surface" is cool too, but somewhere along the way, Microsoft stopped giving them numbers, so now we have the Surface Pro "11th Edition" instead of simply the Surface Pro 11 (which is what most people search for anyway). I quite like the Microsoft Edge branding too. Then there's Windows itself, which is perhaps among the most recognizable brands and products in history.
Synonymous with Windows, for the past several decades, is its suite of productivity tools known to the vast majority of the globe as "Microsoft Office." At least, it used to be. A couple of years ago, Microsoft inexplicably rebranded it to "Microsoft 365," throwing away decades of brand recognition and removing the actual function of the product from its name. It's so dumb that Microsoft itself acknowledges the dumbness, having to list Microsoft 365 as "Microsoft 365 (Office)" on various app stores, because they know how much confusion they've created with their misguided name change.
But wait, it gets worse. Say hi to "Microsoft 365 Copilot." Yep.
If you thought the first Office rebrand was dumb, Microsoft has decided to take it to the next level with Microsoft 365 Copilot
Sigh. Where to start with this one.
Microsoft is so desperate to push its ChatGPT container "Microsoft Copilot" that it has attached it to one of its only popular consumer products like some kind of vestigial limb. With this update, apps like Word, Excel, and more gain Copilot "integration," although so far, the results aren't exactly great. The ability for Copilot to actually interact with your documents in Excel is quite limited. I asked it to remove mentions of a date range I mistakenly copy and pasted in one of my spreadsheets, and it basically returned with a guide on how to press delete to remove data from cells. Word is a similar story. You can highlight text and click a button to get Copilot to re-write things for you ... but I'm not sure exactly when this would be useful.
Copilot has its uses for sure, just as ChatGPT does. I think Microsoft's current implementations of Copilot are underwhelming, but we're not here to review Copilot right now. What we are debating is the virtue of attaching the branding of a platform that consumers have, thus far, shown very little interest in, onto a product that is designed for very specific tasks. It would be like naming Office "Microsoft Office Clippy" back when that feature was invented and implemented.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft 365 itself was an absurdist idea, throwing away decades of cultural muscle memory for what feels like an ideological effort rather than one based on good sense. Calling it Microsoft 365 Copilot, before Copilot is even really a thing, again strikes me as completely odd. It comes from the same corporate overthinking as the "Copilot+ PC" branding, which so far, consumers have wholesale rejected. It comes from the same pointless exercise as rebranding globally-recognized news aggregate "MSN" over to "Microsoft Start," only to revert back after a few months.
Who, or what is driving these crazy branding choices?
I'm not sure who makes these decisions at Microsoft, but they are all crazy
Copilot isn't ready for the prime time in my view, operating as a basic web wrapper for ChatGPT with painfully limited system-level integration, features, and capabilities. By rushing ahead and putting a spotlight on Copilot today, Microsoft risks "Copilot" becoming synonymous with uselessness much like Bing itself, while spreading the pain onto products and services that are otherwise actually good.
I'm sure that some day Microsoft Copilot might actually be a thing people actively care about, but it hardly offers any differentiation from ChatGPT today, owing to a lack of innovation from Microsoft itself. There's no real reason to use Microsoft Copilot over ChatGPT today, and Microsoft has so far struggled to address that. Copilot's integration into Word and Excel are underwhelming, and Copilot+ PC features like Windows Recall had to be recalled, as Microsoft trips over itself trying to keep pace with competitor platforms.
RELATED: Why Microsoft won't be the company that mainstreams consumer AI
The rebrand of Microsoft Office was dumb to start with, trampling on a legacy spanning decades. The second rebrand attaching Copilot is even more dumb, and follows the Copilot+ PC thought process of firmly putting the cart several miles before the horse. Copilot hasn't earned the right to be showcased alongside a technological cultural milestones like Microsoft Excel or Microsoft Word. At least today, it doesn't do anything that ChatGPT doesn't do, save for having slightly more censorship.
@satyanadella okay, so i've got an idea ... pic.twitter.com/HdBZL9jEjBJanuary 16, 2025
The only rebrand to Copilot that might make sense is dropping it onto Bing. Bing is synonymous with low quality now (fairly or not), rebranding the search engine to "Copilot.com" would align more with what Microsoft is doing with search anyway potentially. "Ask Copilot" has a better ring to it than "Bing it." Bing has nothing to lose in terms of consumer trust, but attaching Copilot to existing globally recognized and globally loved existing brands just feels like a fool's errand.
Microsoft's penchant for rushing ahead with frequent and thoughtless branding exercises risks creating negative connotations while painting itself as a company that has no clue what it's actually doing. As of writing, "Office 365" still has double the amount of search traffic as "Microsoft 365." Microsoft 365 Copilot has virtually none.
Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and Threads, and listen to his XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!
Microsoft constantly shows it doesn't place any value on brand loyalty. Even productlines they still offer are now worth far less because of their brand mismanagement: Skype, Surface, and now Office. MS neither respects its brands internally nor cares for the customers by rewarding their brand loyalty. I find this unconscionably bad marketing strategy, something I'm passionate about in my own work.
Having said that, I do see some point in moving from Office 365 to Microsoft 365: they added a lot of tools that have nothing directly to do with the original Office components: OneDrive, Teams, Copilot, security monitoring, Power Automate, and more. Plus, they've merged it with Windows for enterprise licensing (Azure AD). If a company buys a M365 license for its employee, it includes what we would have previously called the Windows, Office, and other licenses, now all bundled together.
I'm not defending their branding change -- for all the reasons Jez points out, this squanders and devalues the Office brand, but you can see how MS, with their broken perspective, can think, "It's not just Office any longer. Now we include everything that makes Microsoft Microsoft, so let's just name it all together and build the overall Microsoft brand. That will also help as we add new services and features in the future."
Yeah Microsoft has boring branding, so does Apple and these other tech companies nowadays.
Also, for a Microsoft news site, you sure are unknowledgeable of their products you report on. Microsoft did not rebrand Copilot. They literally just announced today that "Microsoft Copilot" is now available to Microsoft 365 consumer plans (Family and Personal) starting today. It has a different logo text and marketing style compared to the enterprise version.
Microsoft 365 Copilot is different from Microsoft Copilot - per the official FAQ:Microsoft Copilot is a portfolio of generative AI agents built into the Microsoft apps, products, and services you know and love. Microsoft Copilot supports enterprises, businesses, and individuals. Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI assistant for work that’s built specifically in your productivity apps, supporting enterprises and businesses.
It feels like Microsoft intentionally doing this for some odd reason. I know their product and services are growing and going more complex, but this is where they have tk be very careful and making sure their product branding is simple and easy to follow.
I thought simpler product naming and versioning is cooler. I guess Microsoft thinks differently.
Well sadly even Apple these days their branding gotten all over the place as well. But not that bad so far, since once you get to know their terms it does start to make sense and lately it has become bit more consistent again.
The "Microsoft 365 App" WEB APP that barely anyone uses simply got renamed to their existing "Microsoft 365 Copilot" product brand they announced earlier last year since that app is mostly that product now. Microsoft 365 is still the same, as is Copilot (except now they have 2 logos and marketing styles for businesses and consumers for whatever reason).
https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/office/the-microsoft-365-app-transition-to-the-microsoft-365-copilot-app-22eac811-08d6-4df3-92dd-77f193e354a5
But yes I agree, the whole thing is messy and nonsense. When they already simplified it last year. Clearly people aren't using it, which is why they're doing all this unnecessarily complicating/changing of things. Seems like they don't know what they're doing either.