Copper just got another use in Minecraft’s latest snapshot — and it’s not what you might expect

Mojang has been on quite the copper frenzy lately. Between the introduction of the Copper Golem — a mob that originally lost the mob vote back in 2021, and new additions like copper tools and armor, it felt like copper had finally earned its spotlight in Minecraft.

I figured the copper renaissance had wrapped up. But with Snapshot 25w32a, it turns out Mojang had more in store for Minecraft than I expected.

Copper gets a glow-up in the latest Snapshot for Java Edition

Image showcasing the new copper lanterns oxidizing (Image credit: Mojang)

In a surprising move, at least to me, Mojang released a new snapshot (August 5, 2025) that adds copper torches. They work just like regular torches but feature the distinct, oxidising look of copper.

If that’s not enough new light sources, copper lanterns have also been added, bringing the same ageing effect. Copper light sources also feature a green light source, marking the first new colored light source since the soul torch, added back in 2020.

It’s more than just things that brighten up your builds. Copper chains, a new visual variant of the existing chains (now renamed to iron chain), and copper bars have also made their debut. As you’d expect, both come with full oxidation stages to match the rest of the copper family of devices.

Crafting each of these new items is fairly straightforward:

Copper Torch: Made using 1 Copper Nugget, 1 Stick, and 1 Coal

Made using 1 Copper Nugget, 1 Stick, and 1 Coal Copper Lantern: Surround 1 Copper Torch with 8 Copper Nuggets

Surround 1 Copper Torch with 8 Copper Nuggets Copper Chain: Place 1 Copper Ingot in the center with 1 Copper Nugget above it and 1 Copper Nugget below it

Place 1 Copper Ingot in the center with 1 Copper Nugget above it and 1 Copper Nugget below it Copper Bars: Crafted using 6 Copper Ingots

Is more to come with the Copper renaissance?

Normal torch, soul torch, copper torch and redstone torch in front of copper bars being oxidized (Image credit: Mojang)

It seems like Mojang is really giving copper a much-needed boost beyond just decorative blocks. It’s going to be exciting to see what builders come up with using all these new additions — we’ve already seen some creative uses of copper golems as statues.

Copper now feels like it’s becoming a core building material. The oxidising stages add a layer of depth that makes builds feel dynamic and alive over time, especially as each copper block slowly changes, telling you how long it's been around for.

The addition of copper chains, bars, lanterns, and torches helps create a more cohesive set of building options, but it also highlights what’s still missing.

Copper trapdoors arrived in the 1.21 update, but we’re still waiting on things like copper fences and gates. If Mojang is open to adding copper torches, it feels like nothing is off the table.

Personally, I’d love to see copper used for beacons, just like iron, gold, diamond, and netherite. It would give copper a more meaningful role in the late game and reinforce its place as a mid-tier material.

It might not be the most useful option, but with how common copper is, and how great oxidised beacons could look, it does feel like it’d make for an interesting addition for those who appreciate how stylish copper blocks can look.

There’s still more I’d love to see from Mojang

Minecraft feels like it’s in full swing right now, with new additions landing all the time. After the recent introduction of shelves, it’s an exciting time to be into the game, we genuinely don’t know what’s coming next.

Personally, alongside copper fences, gates and such, I’d love to see more updates that breathe life into existing biomes. And I’m still holding out hope for a proper End update, since it definitely feels like the most underwhelming of the three dimensions.