Big news for Minecraft players, Mojang have put out a new trailer announcing the release date for the Vibrant Visuals.

The update is dropping as soon as next week on June 17, along with the 'Chase the Skies' update which adds an all important feature, rideable Happy Ghasts!

Check out the trailer below:

Both updates were announced previously during Minecraft Live but this is the official roll out to all platforms.

Vibrant Visuals for compatible Bedrock versions

Vibrant Visuals will add a much-needed visual upgrade to the Bedrock version of Minecraft, with enhanced textures, directional lighting, upgraded reflections, and much more.

My colleague and fellow Minecraft obsessive Zachary Boddy compiled everything you need to know about Vibrant Visuals and some nifty comparison shots.

Chase the Skies, aka welcome Happy Ghasts!

My son couldn't wait for the update so we already have a pack of Ghasts in the preview (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

My son and I have already been playing with the Happy Ghast in the preview build, and loving every second, but I think my laptop will be relieved to hear this update is coming so I can shift him over to the Xbox console on June 17.



The headline feature of Chase the Skies is of course Minecraft's newest flying mount, but don't expect to just hop on one and fly away.

You'll need to brave the Nether first, collect (or craft) dried Ghasts, hydrate them into Ghastling, and raise them lovingly with snowballs until they're ready to take to the skies (with the saddles we can now craft).



Up to five players can fly together!

The Player Locator Bar is a new multiplayer tool

Vibrant visuals and friends, what's not to love? (Image credit: Mojang)

Getting lost in Minecraft is practicially a rite of passage (and one I don't risk anymore with co-ordinates turned on at all times), ut the new Player Locator bar will make rescuing your wandering friends much easier.



It shows player positions with color-coded dots right where your XP bar usually sits. Elevation arrows let you know if your buddy is spelunking below in the caves or scaling the mountains above you.



If you want to stay off the radar, simply crouch to be indetectable!

Put practically anything on a leash, but not your friends. (Image credit: Mojang)

Leads have had a makeover and are now crafted with just string. You can also now attach them to practically anything.

Want to dangle a boat from your Flying Ghast? You can do that. Leashing other players is still not allowed though so unfortunatley I can't stop my son running away in game.



As well as saddles now being craftable, they can be removed with shears.

New tunes

(Image credit: Mojang)

For the collectors out there, a new music disc will drop from regular ghasts (the grumpy normal ones), plus the update will had five new ambient tracks by Amos Roddy to the game.



All of the above make for probably the biggest update to Minecraft in a long time, will you be jumping in to check it out? Let me know in the comments!

Chase the Skies will be available on June 17 for both Java and Bedrock Editions, and includes all the new gameplay features. Vibrant Visuals is only for supported Bedrock devices at launch, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, Android, iOS, and PC running DirectX 12.