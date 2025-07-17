You've got to try these 5 premium Minecraft add-ons — Dinosaurs, security systems, and more really shake up Bedrock Edition

Paying for the right add-ons can really freshen up Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is full of add-ons with a wide range of free and premium offerings that can really change up the vanilla experience, if you're willing to pay Minecoins for them.

I've managed to gather up five of the best premium add-ons to breathe some fresh life into your Minecraft experience. Whether you're after something prehistoric, security-focused, or creatively driven, there's sure to be an add-on here to really change things up.

Compatibility: everything you need to know

3 players taking a ride on happy ghasts above a water. (Image credit: Mojang)

Before we begin, it’s worth making sure you’re on the right version of the game. All the add-ons featured here are made exclusively for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This includes Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10 or 11.

You can find all these add-ons through the official Minecraft Marketplace, and they will work across the supported platforms as long as you are signed in with a Microsoft Account.

If you are playing on Java Edition, these add-ons are not compatible. Although, wherever possible, I will also point you towards a similar mod available for Java so you can enjoy a comparable experience there. But mod compatibility will vary.

Installing Bedrock Edition add-ons and how to enable them

Make sure to click on Marketplace in the main menu in Bedrock Edition to get add-ons. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've loaded up Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, open the Marketplace on the main menu. Once open, you’re able to manually search for each add-on by typing its name in the top right search bar. If you'd prefer, PC users can just click the links provided in this article, which will take you directly to the add-on’s official webpage. Then just hit, “Get This Item” to launch Minecraft and bring up the in-game prompt to download the add-on. The best way to enable an add-on is by first creating a new world. You can also edit an existing one, but this may cause issues depending on the add-on. When in the world creation menu, scroll down and open the Resource Packs option on the left. Each add-on has to be enabled manually by clicking to the right of the pack's name. Once clicked, the add-on will get fully download and enabled for your world.

Once everything is enabled, just proceed with creating your world as normal. Once loaded in, you’ll be given a book for each enabled pack guiding you on how the pack works and what to expect from each add-on.

5: Dinosaurs Add-On 2.1 by Honeyfrost

Dinosaurs add a new level of exploration and fun to Minecraft. (Image credit: Honerfrost)

I’ll admit, this might have only made the list because of my recent binge-watch of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. That said, it genuinely earns its spot because it completely transforms your Minecraft Experience.

This add-on provides over 150 dinosaur variants, new weapons and armor, and even the ability to morph into dinosaurs.

There is so much packed into this add-on. Dinosaurs are fully tameable, you can ride them, and they wander your world, hunting other mobs and even fighting each other.

It gives your game a full Jurassic-style ecosystem to explore. On top of that, there’s a full-on breeding mechanic, with dinosaur eggs scattered around the world naturally, or they can be crafted by extracting dinosaur DNA and using incubators.



Extracting dinosaur DNA is done with a syringe, and it can also be combined using a centrifuge to unlock the ability to morph into dinosaurs.

This adds a whole new way to play, and while it can feel a little over the top at times, that’s exactly why I’ve placed it in fifth place. It’s a huge shake-up that may not work perfectly with other add-ons, but it is undeniably fun and refreshing.

The add-on doesn’t stop at dinosaurs either; you can also get new weapons like the tranquilizers and electric blasters, as well as vehicles such as a Safari Jeep and a motorcycle to help you move quickly around your dinosaur-filled world.

This is a massive overhaul of Minecraft and sits at fifth on the list because of just how much it changes the game. Plus, it is the most expensive option on this list.

Still, it’s incredibly fun and captures that Jurassic Park vibe perfectly. Just keep in mind that its sheer scale can make it a little overwhelming if you want to combine it with other add-ons.

4: Security Add-On by 4KS Studios

Adding security cameras allows you to protect your treasures. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This add-on is definitely aimed more at online play, but it brings a full set of tools to help protect your loot and your base. With it enabled, doors and chests can be locked using key cards or keypads, giving you far more control over who can access your items.

The standout feature is the camera system. You can set up cameras around your base and connect them all to a monitor (up to 10 cameras per monitor), letting you see exactly what is going on outside. Monitors themselves can also be locked, adding an extra layer of security.

It goes even further beyond with secret and automatic doors, letting you disguise an ordinary block as a hidden entrance to keep your rare loot safe.

On top of that, the add-on includes turrets, laser systems, and a range of furniture items that make your builds feel more advanced and secure.

3: More Custom Blocks 2 by MrAniman2

You can build intricate houses and structures in Minecraft with these new block types. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

For those of you who love building and experimenting, More Custom Blocks 2 brings nearly 400 unique blocks to Minecraft Bedrock.

Every single block has its own crafting recipe, made from everyday materials like wood, stone, cobblestone, and other resources you can gather easily in Survival mode.

It is difficult to overstate just how much creative freedom this add-on unlocks.

If you have ever felt held back by the limited block variety in vanilla Minecraft, this is exactly what you have been waiting for. It opens up endless new possibilities and will take your builds to an entirely new level.

2: Cave Biomes Add-On by Glorious Studios

Explore a vibrant Amethyst biome, complete with new blocks, tools, and glowing crystal formations in the Cave Biomes Add-on. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This one quickly started to feel like a must-have whenever I created a new world. Cave Biomes introduces three entirely new cave systems, each with its own unique look, resources, and challenges.

The Mycelium Depths act as a beginner-friendly cave, filled with blue dirt and grass as well as unique ores.

It is also home to Allins, a glowing companion mob that can be tamed. Once tamed, they follow you around and provide a dynamic light source, making early exploration far less dangerous.

Next is the Frozen Hollow, a far more dangerous environment. Here you can craft new ice-themed tools, but you also must face the Frost Striders, hostile mobs that guard icy eggs and attack players with shards of ice.

The most challenging of the new cave systems is the Magma Depths. This biome constantly poses the threat of fire damage, meaning you have to be prepared if you wish to tackle the biome.

Deep within this fiery environment, you can encounter the Magma Wither Boss, a fearsome new enemy that drops valuable loot when defeated. This biome also includes magma-themed armor and tools, and rewards those brave enough to conquer its hazards.

Beyond these three new biomes, Cave Biomes also expands the existing Amethyst Biome. Adding much larger geodes and the ability to craft Amethyst-themed tools and armor. You'll easily see that it adds even more variety to the game.

There is so much packed into this add-on that I won’t spoil it much more. It is best experienced firsthand so you can enjoy any surprises for yourself.

1: Tinkers’ Construct 2.0 by FTB

A fully functional smeltery from Tinkers' Construct 2.0, showcasing molten metals, new materials, and advanced forging techniques. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you’ve read our Top 5 Free Minecraft Addons article, then Tinkers’ Construct might already sound familiar. However, Tinkers’ Construct 2.0 is on a completely different level.

While Tinkers’ Lite was a very stripped-down version designed to give players a small taste of what was possible, Tinkers’ Construct 2.0 feels like an entirely new experience from start to finish.

Tinkers’ 2.0 introduces 17 modifiers that can supercharge your gear. You can upgrade tools to mine in a 3x3 area, fell trees in a single hit, electrocute mobs, and so much more.

Many of these modifiers can even be stacked, as long as they are compatible, which lets you push your gear far beyond what you would expect in vanilla Minecraft.

Just like Tinkers’ Construct Lite, this version adds new weapons, but on a much larger scale. Tinkers’ Construct 2.0 introduces 16 bow variants with special effects, including a Smelter Bow, Magnetic Bow, Bounce Bow, Speed Bow, and many others.

Weapons and tools also get a huge upgrade. Beyond the familiar iron and diamond options, you now have materials like Cobalt, which gives a chance to drop emeralds, Ardite, which auto-smelts ores and burns mobs on hit, and Hepaziton, which sends enemies flying through the air.

There is so much more packed in that it’s hard to cover it all. Slime armor, new mobs such as the Wandering Tinker, and even a new biome like the Slime Biome.

Tinkers’ Construct 2.0 takes everything the Lite version offered and elevates it in every way, giving you the tools to experiment, upgrade, and tinker to your heart’s content

Honorable Mentions (for Bedrock)

Actions & Stuff 1.5 (1,690 Minecoins): Now, whilst this isn't actually an add-on, Actions & Stuff completely overhauls the standard Minecraft animations and really makes everything stand out more, from player movement to holding an axolotl in a bucket.

Now, whilst this isn't actually an add-on, Actions & Stuff completely overhauls the standard Minecraft animations and really makes everything stand out more, from player movement to holding an axolotl in a bucket. More Simple Structures (660 Minecoins): More Simple Structures adds that bit more of variety throughout your Minecraft world by generating over 80 new structures across the world like cabins, camps, windmills, watchtowers, and more.

More Simple Structures adds that bit more of variety throughout your Minecraft world by generating over 80 new structures across the world like cabins, camps, windmills, watchtowers, and more. Enchanting++ Add-On (660 Minecoins): This add-on expands the standard enchanting system, adding more progression to the game with enchantments to combat, movement, and survival.

Tinker, Build, and Explore

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is packed with premium add-ons, many of which I would have loved to include in this article. Plenty of these completely reshape your Minecraft experience, some in subtle ways and others in a far more drastic fashion.

If these premium options feel a little out of reach, make sure to check out our Top 5 Free Minecraft Bedrock Add-ons.

There are plenty of incredible free add-ons waiting to be discovered, each offering new ways to rethink how you play and enjoy Minecraft just like premium offerings can.