My son's been bugging me to play Minecraft for six years and this one mod could actually make me do it

Minecraft is one of my son's favorite games. It's certainly the one he puts the most hours into overall, yet gamer dad here has never joined him.

I just don't get Minecraft. If you ever saw that South Park episode where the kid teaches the parents to play... I'm one of those parents.

After six years of being bugged to play though, a mod of all things might be the thing to finally get me to cave.

Why? Because I loved Minecraft Dungeons, and this mod makes the regular game look like it.

As a non-Minecraft player, make no mistake, I'm going entirely on how this mod looks. The Reddit thread attached to the clip above raises a couple of operational issues.

For one, in tight caves it can apparently be a little awkward, the popping in and out of ceiling blocks can get a little dizzying, and there's a question over ceiling ores.

And yet, I still think I want to try this out. It's not that I have anything against first-person or third-person games, far from it. This just looks neat.

The mod, Dungeons Perspective, is posted up on Curseforge, so definitely give it a look. Some of the key features include a 45-degree top-down view, 45-degree field of view, full camera rotation and click to move.

Minecraft Dungeons was tremendous. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's just something about playing the main game like Minecraft Dungeons that appeals to me. I really enjoyed Minecraft Dungeons, more so than even the big hitting Diablo 4.

I guess the biggest issue will still be that I just don't understand Minecraft, at all. Though I've heard there's a Godzilla pack, so that's exciting.

What I'd rather be seeing is more Minecraft Dungeons. The first game is now done. Still live, but we're not getting anything more from it, and that makes me a little sad. But maybe this can scratch that itch.

What I'm also curious about — and I'm calling out to the Minecraft pros in the audience — is what else I should look at. If, indeed, this killer looking mod finally convinces me to give in to my son and play Minecraft, what else should I look at?

Official DLC, third-party stuff, mods, tips, tricks, what have you got for me? Drop down into the comments and help a dad out!