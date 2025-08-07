The Best Xbox Game for Young Kids Just Announced Its 1.0 Update — It’s Blasting Off to Space and Has Taken Over My Life

As a parent, I’ve spent a lot of time searching for video games that we can play together as a family, that also don't bore me to tears. Finding something safe and age-appropriate for my 4-year-old but also engaging enough that I don’t feel like my brain is melting 10 minutes in is no small feat, and up until recently, the rotation was pretty standard: Minecraft, Lego City Undercover, and Palworld. All perfectly brilliant games.



But a couple of months ago, I stumbled upon Wobbly Life, and since then, it's totally taken over both my son's and my lives. We still play the other games in the rotation, but Wobbly Life is a solid 80% of that gaming time.

Today, I’m genuinely pumped to share some big news: Wobbly Life is finally leaving Early Access and launching its full Version 1.0 on September 18, complete with a massive Space Update that’s doubling the size of the game. Whether you’ve never heard of it or have been wobbling around the island since Early Access launch, this is a huge milestone — and an even bigger reason to jump in if you’ve got young kids. There's a new trailer out today to celebrate the announcement, and you can catch it below.

Wobbly Life: Space Update v.1.0 Release Date! - YouTube Watch On

This game was supposed to be for my son… but I got hooked too

Image 1 of 2 I've put so much time into this game I'm pretty sure it will dethrone Diablo 4 in my end of year Xbox summary (Image credit: RubberBandGames) The Space Update will add a bunch of anti-gravity vehicles (Image credit: RubberBandGames)

When I first downloaded Wobbly Life, I assumed it would be another quick-fading interest like Paw Patrol games, or even worse, be like Roblox (which, no offense if you are into you do you but I'm keeping him off it as long as possible given it's microtransaction model!)



I’d seen it described as “GTA for kids,” which does sound a little ridiculous, but it means all the good things about GTA, like free roaming around a city, having access to multiple vehicles, and having to work jobs to unlock more stuff.



Overall, it’s a bright, silly, physics-driven sandbox where kids can run around, complete odd jobs, ride wild vehicles, dress up in goofy outfits, and explore an island full of secrets. The characters move around and interact with objects, not unlike another family favorite game, Human Fall Flat.

My son usually sticks to the creative freedom of Minecraft or the objective-based missions in the Lego game, and was instantly hooked by Wobbly Life and its combination of free-play and objective-based play. The game opens with you getting booted out of your Grandma's house and being told to "get a job", of which there are many across town to choose from. From delivering wobbly jellies to hitting the mines (the children long for the mines).

But there are areas where the parents will get sucked in, too. A lot of the game’s deeper content (missions, collectibles, jobs) requires time, coordination, and patience — three things no four-year-old is naturally equipped with. That's where I came in and got addicted. I now have lists upon lists on my phone of things to collect and complete in the game.

The best co-op game on Xbox for families with small kids

If you pick up the physical edition you also get some stickers and a map of the Wobbly Life island (Image credit: RubberBandGames)

Wobbly Life supports 1–4 player local and online co-op, and it’s honestly one of the most joyful couch co-op experiences I’ve had in years (I have a 16-year-old too, and we've a long history of trying to find good co-op games).



We started playing together just to get through tricky sections like collecting museum artifacts, but before long, I found myself sneaking in solo sessions just to “get things done” or unlock vehicles he kept asking about. For example, he wants a flying car he's seen on YouTube Let's Plays of the game, and you can't get this car without completing the collection of artifacts for the museum. A task so difficult in our two months of playing, we haven't actually completed it yet!

We’ve delivered pizzas together. We’ve launched cows across town with cannons. We’ve crashed helicopters into mountains and made burned cheeseburgers. It's really a barrel of laughs, and I highly recommend it for anyone with kids under 10 years old.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Space Update will pretty much double the size of the game (Image credit: RubberBandGames)

Not that we are anywhere near bored with the game yet, but we certainly would appreciate some new areas to explore. Thankfully, the team at RubberBandGames has just announced the huge Space Update on September 18, which arrives with physical versions of the game.

Starting September 18, players can explore an entirely new space-themed world map and:

Complete astronaut training at the new Wobbly Space Centre

Earn a Space Licence to qualify for zero-gravity adventures

Discover new missions, jobs, locations, and zero-G vehicles

Do all of this in solo or drop-in/drop-out co-op, just like the main game

It’s a massive addition to the game, essentially doubling the game’s size, and officially marks the game's shift from Early Access to full release.

The new physical edition of the game will be for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch and includes a bunch of goodies, which include a Wobbly Island map and an exclusive sticker sheet. Something I'm going to hide away, as it's actually my son's 5th birthday a few days after the update, and these will be a no-brainer gift!

Also, in case you missed it, Wobbly Life is now part of Xbox’s Bring Your Own Games for Xbox Cloud Gaming, which means if you own it digitally, you can stream it on phones, tablets, or even a second screen when the TV is tied up. We’ve already had a few car trips saved thanks to this, as I can play Wobbly Life on the Logitech G Cloud during long journeys (tethered to my mobile data, of course).

I honestly can’t recommend this game enough if you’re a parent looking for a fun and safe game to share with your kids. But if you have any other recommendations, I'd love to hear them in the comments.