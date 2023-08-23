The Logitech G Cloud: A cloud gaming device that I didn’t need, but I’m glad I have

The Logitech G Cloud launched to - let’s face it - raised eyebrows in 2022. Not because of any questions about Logitech’s ability to deliver a quality handheld, but entirely due to its price point of $349.99 in the US for a cloud gaming device.

A cloud gaming device that was being launched into a fierce handheld gaming market where the Steam Deck was making waves, being a handheld full PC priced at $399.99 for the base model.

So, who was the Logitech G Cloud marketed at exactly? Well, it turns out, it’s perfect for people like me - and despite owning the Steam Deck, the Logitech G Cloud isn’t left on the shelf, and I’ve been using it more and more. I love this thing and I think it deserves its place in the hall of great gaming devices.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a WiFi-only Android gaming device with dedicated Xbox controls, designed for streaming games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It sports multitouch and has Google Play, essentially functioning as a lower-price Android tablet oriented around gaming. Buy now at: Amazon

I’ll admit, I too wrote off the Logitech G Cloud at launch, most of all because it was only released in the US, and I didn’t have access to it. I liked the idea of the device but knew the price point would be a stinger for most consumers when weighed against alternatives. Luckily, the Logitech G Cloud was finally released in the UK and Europe to little fanfare in May, and I managed to get my hands on one courtesy of Logitech. So, bear in mind that this unit was provided to us for testing, but Logitech didn’t stipulate we needed to write anything about it. In fact, we already have a full review from Zachary Boddy on our US-shores, but I’ve loved using it so much I felt compelled to share my experience.

The Logitech G Cloud beats both the Steam Deck and Nintendo for comfort

Image 1 of 2 Logitech G Cloud (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The lightness of the device means the smaller members of my family can use the Logitech G Cloud easily, that isn't necessarily in my favor though... Logitech G Cloud (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) A world of games at his fingertips, but he wants to watch Hungry Caterpillar

I've got a Steam Deck, which in return for being able to play most games means it's a pretty beefy unit and I certainly need to rest my hands on a cushion when using it else my wrists will soon feel on fire. I love my Steam Deck, but it's weight and size don't necessarily lend themselves to the portability it boasts, at least not for long periods.

The Logitech G Cloud, however, is incredibly light and of a slim design, it's like playing on... a cloud. Of course, this is because it's not relying on running your games off its own hardware, but it's worth mentioning that it's miles more comfortable to use than either the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch. My colleague reviewed the ROG Ally and mentioned its form factor was also much better than the Steam Deck, but you're looking at paying up to $1000 for the privilege.



It's comfort also means younger members of the family have taken a shine to it, my son can play Paw Patrol on Game Pass comfortably, and he's already worked out how to navigate to the YouTube app to get his favorite videos. It's turned into a device for all of the family, and due to being made of less moving parts than the Steam Deck I'm more than happy for him to play with it.

The Logitech G Cloud has some serious stamina

(Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

One of the biggest drawbacks of handheld gaming devices is their poor battery life. Whether it’s the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally, or even the Switch, they all struggle to last more than a couple of hours without needing a power source. This can be very frustrating and inconvenient, especially if you want to play games on the go or away from home. You might need to carry a bulky power bank or look for an outlet every time you want to enjoy some gaming. But not with the Logitech G Cloud. This device has an insane battery life that blows away any other handheld device on the market.



I was playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Logitech G Cloud one day, and I noticed that my battery was at 53%. I thought I would have to charge it soon, but I decided to play for a bit longer. Two hours later, I was done with my session, and I checked the battery level. To my surprise, it was only 46%. That’s right, I only lost 7% of battery after two hours of playing a high-end game. How is that possible?

I probably charge this thing once a week, which is mind-blowing.

Well, it’s not just because of the cloud gaming technology, although that certainly helps. Streaming games from the cloud means that the device doesn’t have to run them locally, which saves a lot of power and resources. But even streaming games can drain your battery quickly, as I learned from using my Samsung mobile phone with Xbox Cloud gaming. That thing can barely last an hour before it needs to be plugged in.

No, the real secret behind the Logitech G Cloud’s amazing battery life is its smart design and hardware choices. It has a massive 6000 mAh battery under the hood, which is larger than most smartphones and tablets. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which is modest and designed for low power consumption. It’s clear that Logitech prioritized battery life over raw performance when creating this device, and it paid off.

The Logitech G Cloud can fully charge in just over two hours, and then provide cloud gaming for up to 12 hours. That’s right, 12 hours of uninterrupted gaming on a single charge. I probably charge this thing once a week, which is mind-blowing. No other handheld device can match that level of endurance and convenience. It is truly a game-changer for handheld gamers.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has never been so easy

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I’m a big fan of Xbox Cloud Gaming, as it allows me to play a wide range of games from the Xbox Game Pass library on any device. I have played games like Vampire Survivors and Hi-Fi Rush almost exclusively on the cloud, as they are perfect for handheld gaming. I have some fantastic Xbox Cloud gaming controllers, such as the Turtle Beach Atom, that I use with my smartphone or tablet.



But ever since I got the Logitech G Cloud, I have put those controllers aside. The Logitech G Cloud is just more comfortable and convenient to use than any of my mobile controllers ever could be. Its built-in controls feel natural and responsive, and a 7-inch touchscreen that displays the games in high quality. The Xbox Game Pass app is smooth, fast, and easy to use on the Logitech G Cloud, and I have been playing some fun games with my son, such as Paw Patrol Racing. But surprisingly, Xbox Cloud Gaming wasn't my main use for the device, contrary to what I first though, it's capable of more.

Xbox console streaming works brilliantly

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

One of the coolest features of the Logitech G Cloud is that it can stream games from my Xbox console. This means that I can play any game that I have installed on my console, even if it’s not available on the cloud. I had tried console streaming before with my Razerbook, but it was a disappointing experience. The connection was unstable and laggy, and the graphics were blurry and pixelated. I had given up on console streaming altogether, until I learned that I could use the Logitech G Cloud for it. I was skeptical at first, but I decided to give it a try. I was amazed by how well it worked.



I was able to play Remnant 2 on the Logitech G Cloud, sitting in a totally different room from my Xbox Series S. The game ran smoothly and looked great on the 7-inch screen. I didn't expect it to work well at all given my previous experiences with it, but lo and behold the Logitech G Cloud surprised me again.

For those who have played Remnant 2, you probably already know it’s not a game you want to experience any latency with. Rolling and dodging are as integral to the game’s big boss fights as they are in Elden Ring and Dark Souls. Well, I had some great gaming sessions on the Logitech G Cloud and didn’t experience any noticeable latency at all. I can experience my whole gaming library on this thing, and not just rely on what’s supported on the Xbox Cloud.

Nvidia GeForce Now is actually incredible

Baldurs Gate 3 runs beautifully on the Logitech G Cloud via Nvidia GeForce Now (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

One of the perks of getting the Logitech G Cloud is that it comes with one month’s worth of Nvidia GeForce Now access, at least in the UK. Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that lets you play games from your existing gaming libraries, such as Steam, on a streamed ‘rig’. This means that you can play games that are not available or compatible on other devices, as long as you have a good internet connection. With no Baldurs Gate 3 in the forseeable future coming to Xbox, I'd already purchased on Steam and figured I'd take Nvidia GeForce Now for a spin.



It's actually bloody brilliant. Baldurs Gate 3 is Steam Deck verified, and while I haven't got to Act 3 yet, there have been reports of issues of how it runs on the device. I haven't had any performance issues yet but visually I've had to tamper a lot with the settings to get it looking decent on my Steam Deck. I had none of these problems with the Logitech G Cloud. As you are running the game via the cloud and effectively, via another much more powerful computer, there's no settings to tamper with at all and the game looks gorgeous.



There were some minor drawbacks, though. Sometimes, when I launched the game, I got some confusing error messages. One of them said that the installed driver didn’t match the minimum recommended for the game. This was not something that I could fix, as I had no control over the driver updates on the streamed ‘rig’. I ignored the message and hoped that Nvidia had advertised it as compatible. It worked fine, luckily.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Another message that popped up occasionally was that the game had a patch to download and that it would ‘take a while’. This happened when the game had received an update, but Nvidia GeForce Now hadn’t synced with it yet. This was annoying, as I had to wait for a few hours before I could play the game again. I doubt this would be a problem with a game that was more stable and finished, though.



Overall, I'm really impressed by Nvidia GeForce Now and how it lets me play Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Logitech G Cloud. It's like having a powerful PC in my hands, without having to worry about hardware requirements. I can play any game from my Steam library on this device, and not just rely on what’s available on the Xbox Cloud.

Is the Logitech G Cloud worth it?

(Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

For me, who already has an array of gaming devices, the Logitech G Cloud is a frivolous addition that on the surface doesn't bring anything completely new, however its hefty battery life and comfort of use means it's become my favorite device for handheld gaming.



The Logitech G Cloud is priced at $349.99 in the US, which might seem steep for a cloud gaming device. But I think it’s worth every penny, considering its features and performance. It's essentially a very powerful android tablet, and it's certainly miles above any other android tablet I've ever used. I would love to see the price come down in the future, maybe in some Prime sales now that the device is on Amazon, as I think it would attract more attention. But even at its current price, I think it’s a great investment for handheld gamers.



I've grown to love it and think regardless of price you won't be disappointed if you do take the plunge. I was skeptical, but Logitech, I can officially say I'm converted to the G Cloud.