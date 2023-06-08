Human Fall Flat 2 is real, and we're here for it

What you need to know

Today Devolver Digital hosted its annual indie games showcase, Devolver Direct.

During Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy 2023, developer No Brakes Games revealed Human Fall Flat 2.

Human Fall Flat 2 is coming to consoles and PC.

Devolver Digital has majestically heightened the art of video game showcases in recent years. The Devolver Direct continues to be a standout moment for the noteworthy indie game publisher, and a few noteworthy announcements at 2023's nightmarish Return of Volvy presentation further cement their confidently strange position. After being "generated" by guest host Skill Up, Human Fall Flat 2 was announced during the event.

While official details are limited, No Brake Games has confirmed that Human Fall Flat 2 will feature a new physics engine, new gameplay interactions, and updated art and animations. The official website also states that this ragdoll-centric multiplayer title will be launching on consoles and PC. Given the original entry's history with Xbox Game Pass, it seems likely the successor will make its way to Xbox Series X|S at the very least.

Windows Central's take

Human Fall Flat has been a staple multiplayer party game amongst my friend group for years. Its addition to Xbox Game Pass made it easily accessible to players interested in experiencing the physics magic of the puzzle platforming. The developer has also consistently added new maps and content to the first entry. I can't wait for Human Fall Flat 2.

Shoutout to Devolver Digital for bringing absolute madness to its Devolver Directs, too. Volvy is the video game mascot the world didn't know it needed.

For more on Summer Game Fest 2023 and the Devolver Direct, be sure to check out our ongoing live coverage. And if you're interested in other outstanding titles on Xbox, check out our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass.