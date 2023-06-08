Summer Game Fest 2023 LIVE: Every Xbox and PC game announcement, trailer, and reveal

Refresh

Remedy gives us our first look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay

Annapurna Interactive Showcase announced for June 29 Publisher Annapurna Interactive of Journey, Stray, and Outer Wilds fame, announced that it plans to hold its own showcase on June 29. Much like Summer Game Fest, the presentation will show off the publisher's upcoming projects. — Brendan Lowry

Lies of P is coming September 19, demo out now A demo of Lies of P, a steampunk Soulslike from Neowiz Games and Round 8 Studio, is available now on Xbox and PC. Its arrival was accompanied by a new trailer and an official September 19 release date. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Gunfire Games) Remnant 2, the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, is coming July 25 The sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, a popular third-person shooter with Soulslike elements, will release on Xbox, PC, and other platforms on July 25. The release date was revealed within a high-octane gameplay trailer. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Netflix) Trailer for The Witcher Season 3, Henry Cavill's final season, shown A trailer for The Witcher, Netflix's live action adaptation of the beloved fantasy series, was shown. Notably, it will be Henry Cavill's final season as protagonist Geralt of Rivia. Season 3 is slated to release on Netflix June 29. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: The Game Awards) Nicholas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight on July 25, because why not? Nicholas Cage, of all people, made a surprise appearance at Summer Game Fest 2023 to announce that he'll be a playable character in the popular horror game Dead by Daylight. His chapter will be added on July 25, though PC players will have an opportunity to test him early on July 5. — Brendan Lowry

New Path of Exile 2 gameplay trailer shown, more coming July 28 Grinding Gear Games showed a new gameplay trailer for Path of Exile 2 that showed off some powerful magic attacks you'll be able to use with your character. The trailer confirms that we'll learn more about the game on July 28. — Brendan Lowry

Our first Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay was bloody brilliant One of SGF 2023's opening reveals was a gameplay debut trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot of the beloved fighting game franchise releasing September 19, 2023. The trailer showed off vicious battles between iconic Mortal Kombat characters like Sonya, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and more. We'll embed the trailer here as soon as it's available. — Brendan Lowry

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced, coming January 18, 2024 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from Ubisoft has been announced with an action-packed gameplay trailer that showed off the game's action-platformer style. More on the game will be shown during Ubisoft Forward on Monday, June 12. — Brendan Lowry

Here we go! Summer Game Fest 2023 has begun, and its various reveals, announcements, and trailers are imminent. We'll bring you details on all the goods as soon as they're shown, so stay tuned! Hopefully Geoff Keighley has a great show for us. — Brendan Lowry

We've got about 15 minutes until SGF 2023 starts, so grab some snacks and get comfy! I'd make some popcorn, but I'm in charge of this live blog, and I need to keep my keyboard clear of melted butter. You, fortunately, don't have to worry about that problem. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Bandai Namco) Here's what Team Windows Central wants to see at SGF 2023 Summer Game Fest 2023 is only an hour away now! Ahead of the presentation, I asked some of my colleagues what they're hoping to see during the show and why. Here's what they said: "I just want a shadow drop. At this point, I don't even care what it is a shadow drop of, I just like the hype of them." — Cole Martin, Contributor "I just want to see interesting, creative games from a wide variety of teams and developers. I want exciting trailers that feature gameplay, and I want to see games I can play in the next year or two. It'd be nice for Summer Game Fest to highlight great indie games, too, not just AAA blockbusters. I'm certainly not interested in watching 30 ads that aren't properly disclosed as ads." — Zachary Boddy, Staff Writer "I'm interested in seeing more of new Mortal Kombat. I'm intrigued as to how the classic MK characters are going to be reimagined in this new rebooted universe and what the story will be like this time since Liu Kang (the series' protagonist) is now a god. I'm also interested in seeing the new Kameo Fighter mechanic to see if it will turn Mortal Kombat into a tag assist-based fighting game like Marvel vs. Capcom/Dragonball FighterZ or if it's gonna be like Assist Trophies in Super Smash Brothers." — Alexander Cope, Contributor "Geoff Keighley always does an excellent job hyping up his games showcases. In recent years we've seen the team invest more time and energy into making Summer Game Fest a must-watch show. With Xbox and PlayStation listed as official partners, I'd be stoked to see these major players bring noteworthy first-party reveals to the event." — Miles Dompier, Contributor "I want to see a major reveal that isn't CGI. Don't get me wrong, I've been excited at stuff like the Mass Effect reveal before, but it would be really cool to see a major game get announced with actual in-engine footage." — Samuel Tolbert, Contributor "I'm really looking forward to seeing more of Alan Wake 2 gameplay. This sequel looks like it could be a whole lot darker than the original and I'm intrigued by what we've seen thus far." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor And me? While I'm definitely with Rebecca on the Alan Wake 2 hype train, some gameplay for Armored Core 6 and/or a new trailer for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is what my heart truly desires. I've had some of my favorite and most memorable gaming experiences in FromSoftware titles (Elden Ring in particular might be my new favorite game of all time), so I'm always ecstatic to see more of what the studio is cooking up next. There's a solid chance we'll see the developer appear at the show, too; after all, Elden Ring's official gameplay reveal trailer was shown during SGF 2021. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: WB Games) What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2023 While there will no doubt be plenty of surprises during the showcase, there are also several games we know will appear thanks to announcements from publishers, developers, and Geoff Keighley himself. We've listed all of these titles below to give you an idea of what to expect from Summer Game Fest ahead of the show. Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

Fortnite Wilds

Immortals of Aveum

Lies of P

Mortal Kombat 1

Thorne and Liberty In addition to the games listed above, we also know that the stylized puzzle-platformer COCOON from LIMBO and INSIDE designer Jeppe Carlsen will feature during DoubleFine and iam8bit's Day of the Devs show, which is slated to take place right after SGF. Right after, there's also the Devolver Direct, in which Devolver Digital will show off some of the new games it's publishing. It'll be awesome to finally see gameplay of Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2, as the original was one of my favorite action-adventure games of the 2010s. We're looking forward to details on Cyberpunk 2077's "spy-thriller" Phantom Liberty expansion (featuring Idris Elba), too, and who can say no to some ultraviolent Mortal Kombat 1 footage? Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 is also making an appearance, with the next entry in the legendary series scheduled to release later this year on August 31, 2023 on Windows PC and PS5. As someone who adored Divinity: Original Sin II and is always down for a new isometric RPG, I'm definitely hyped to see more of this one. Sadly, it's been delayed on Xbox due to technical problems, so the developers haven't announced a release date for that version of the game yet. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: The Game Awards) How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 Want to check out the show with us live? It's being livestreamed on a variety of different platforms, including both YouTube and Twitch. For links and embeds you can use to watch as well as additional details, make sure you read our full guide on how to watch Summer Game Fest 2023. Like previous Summer Game Fest presentations, this year's showcase will be around two hours long. It's scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CEST, so make sure you're in one of the streams by then. — Brendan Lowry

Hello all, I'm Brendan Lowry. Team Windows Central is excited to welcome you to our live coverage of Summer Game Fest 2023! There's not much that can pull me away from Diablo 4 right now, but a flashy showcase full of world premieres, surprise announcements, and new trailers definitely did the trick. Sorry, Blessed Mother — you'll have to wait until tonight for my attention. As my colleague Zachary said, we'll bring you predictions, live news updates, and analyses before, during, and after the showcase. On top of that, we'll share our full thoughts on what we're hoping to see, as well as what we actually do see. We're hope you're as excited for the show as we are! — Brendan Lowry, Windows Central Contributor