Xbox Games Showcase 2023 LIVE: Every Xbox & PC game announcement, reveal and trailer

Refresh

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central) We asked fans what Xbox needs to deliver at the show. Here's what you said. Between the poor reception to Arkane Studios' Xbox and PC exclusive Redfall and the overall lack of gameplay footage and release dates in recent presentations, Microsoft has struggled to convince gamers that the future of Xbox is a bright one. With most conversations around the publisher's platform being quite pessimistic and doubtful as of late, it's not farfetched to say that Microsoft needs to show up big with the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase and set a more optimistic tone. Last week, we asked you what Xbox needs to deliver at the Xbox Games Showcase on social media, as we were eager to see what you think Microsoft needs to do to win over the community and earn back its trust. Based on hundreds of responses, here's a look at some of the things you want to see most at the show. — Brendan Lowry Actual Xbox gameplay: By far, the biggest request from Xbox fans for the show has been lots of actual gameplay rather than pre-rendered trailers and scripted cinematic sequences. While CG trailers have their place, many gamers are ready for a look at the type of experience they'll actually be able to have while playing upcoming titles like Avowed. Redfall's 30 FPS cap controversy in particular has highlighted the importance of showing gameplay on Xbox specifically, as the game's launch marketing showed it being played at 60 FPS on a PC.

By far, the biggest request from Xbox fans for the show has been lots of actual gameplay rather than pre-rendered trailers and scripted cinematic sequences. While CG trailers have their place, many gamers are ready for a look at the type of experience they'll actually be able to have while playing upcoming titles like Avowed. Redfall's 30 FPS cap controversy in particular has highlighted the importance of showing gameplay on Xbox specifically, as the game's launch marketing showed it being played at 60 FPS on a PC. Release dates: Microsoft has teased a wide variety of projects over the last several years that still don't have official release windows, including Avowed, Hellblade 2, Everwild, State of Decay 3, Contraband, and more. While Microsoft no doubt wants to avoid getting itself into another "all these games are coming in the next 12 months" situation, lots of fans are asking (and expecting) updates.

Microsoft has teased a wide variety of projects over the last several years that still don't have official release windows, including Avowed, Hellblade 2, Everwild, State of Decay 3, Contraband, and more. While Microsoft no doubt wants to avoid getting itself into another "all these games are coming in the next 12 months" situation, lots of fans are asking (and expecting) updates. New reveals: While you mainly want to see gameplay and release date information for the Xbox projects that have already been shown, plenty of fans want to see some new reveals as well. Hopefully we'll see some big announcements like Gears 6 or the official debut of inXile's upcoming RPG, codenamed Cobalt.

While you mainly want to see gameplay and release date information for the Xbox projects that have already been shown, plenty of fans want to see some new reveals as well. Hopefully we'll see some big announcements like Gears 6 or the official debut of inXile's upcoming RPG, codenamed Cobalt. Xbox Game Studios partnerships: Announcements of collaboration with developers like Hideo Kojima and Avalanche Studios have been some of the most exciting in recent memory for Xbox gamers, so there's definitely a high demand for additional partnerships.

Hello everyone! I'm Brendan Lowry, and I'm excited to welcome you to Windows Central's live coverage of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase event. You can expect plenty of awesome announcements and reveals for games coming to the Xbox and Windows PC ecosystem in 2023 and beyond. Before, throughout, and after the show, you can look forward to plenty of live reports, reactions, analyses, and more from Team Windows Central. Staff Writer Zachary Boddy and I will be covering the event from afar, with Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden and Contributor Samuel Tolbert sharing their unique perspective from the showfloor. With games like Avowed, Fable, Hellblade 2, and STALKER 2 on the horizon as well as unannounced projects like Compulsion Games' Project Midnight and inXile's new RPG codenamed Cobalt in development, we expect that 2023's Xbox Game Showcase will be a fantastic show (and don't forget about the Starfield Direct!). Thanks for joining us for it, and make sure you stay tuned with us for all the latest updates and news drops. — Brendan Lowry, Windows Central Contributor