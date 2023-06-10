Live
Xbox Games Showcase 2023 LIVE: Every Xbox & PC game announcement, reveal and trailer
We're here to bring you every bit of news from the epic Xbox Games Showcase.
Countless games come to the Xbox and PC gaming ecosystems every year, and it can be easy to lose track of all the ones you want to play. Fortunately, Microsoft is hosting the Xbox Games Showcase to highlight the most exciting, interesting, and creative video games coming to Xbox consoles and Windows PCs in the future. Windows Central is online (and at the show) to bring you all the latest and greatest news from the event.
The next section of the Not-E3 season this year, the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 follows the massive, multiplatform Summer Game Fest 2023. We're expecting to see new reveals, game announcements, a ton of slick new trailers, and a whole lot more for all the best upcoming Xbox games, and at least a few future additions to our best Xbox games list from first-party Xbox studios and partners. Directly after, the Starfield Direct will give us an in-depth look at Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG. Sit back, relax, and tune in to Windows Central as we cover it all, live.
The Xbox Games Showcase officially starts on Sunday, June 11, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST.
Latest Xbox Games Showcase announcements
We asked fans what Xbox needs to deliver at the show. Here's what you said.
Between the poor reception to Arkane Studios' Xbox and PC exclusive Redfall and the overall lack of gameplay footage and release dates in recent presentations, Microsoft has struggled to convince gamers that the future of Xbox is a bright one. With most conversations around the publisher's platform being quite pessimistic and doubtful as of late, it's not farfetched to say that Microsoft needs to show up big with the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase and set a more optimistic tone.
Last week, we asked you what Xbox needs to deliver at the Xbox Games Showcase on social media, as we were eager to see what you think Microsoft needs to do to win over the community and earn back its trust. Based on hundreds of responses, here's a look at some of the things you want to see most at the show. — Brendan Lowry
- Actual Xbox gameplay: By far, the biggest request from Xbox fans for the show has been lots of actual gameplay rather than pre-rendered trailers and scripted cinematic sequences. While CG trailers have their place, many gamers are ready for a look at the type of experience they'll actually be able to have while playing upcoming titles like Avowed. Redfall's 30 FPS cap controversy in particular has highlighted the importance of showing gameplay on Xbox specifically, as the game's launch marketing showed it being played at 60 FPS on a PC.
- Release dates: Microsoft has teased a wide variety of projects over the last several years that still don't have official release windows, including Avowed, Hellblade 2, Everwild, State of Decay 3, Contraband, and more. While Microsoft no doubt wants to avoid getting itself into another "all these games are coming in the next 12 months" situation, lots of fans are asking (and expecting) updates.
- New reveals: While you mainly want to see gameplay and release date information for the Xbox projects that have already been shown, plenty of fans want to see some new reveals as well. Hopefully we'll see some big announcements like Gears 6 or the official debut of inXile's upcoming RPG, codenamed Cobalt.
- Xbox Game Studios partnerships: Announcements of collaboration with developers like Hideo Kojima and Avalanche Studios have been some of the most exciting in recent memory for Xbox gamers, so there's definitely a high demand for additional partnerships.
Everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2023
Before tomorrow's Xbox Games Showcase, there was 2023's Summer Game Fest presentation on Thursday afternoon. Hosted by Geoff Keighley and streamed live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Summer Game Fest gave fans around the world exciting sneak peeks at some of the biggest upcoming games that the industry is cooking up.
While Microsoft didn't have much of a presence at the show — they're saving all the good stuff for the Xbox Games Showcase! — developers and publishers like Ubisoft, NetherRealm Studios, SEGA, Remedy Entertainment, Epic Games, and Devolver Digital shared several of the titles they're bringing to Xbox, Windows PC, and other platforms soon. Check out the list below for all the highlights, or head to our SGF 2023 live blog to see everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2023 as it happened. — Brendan Lowry
- Mortal Kombat 1: An exciting first look at the gameplay of the Mortal Kombat reboot
- Sonic Superstars: This new 2D Sonic game is coming to Xbox and PC in 2023
- Remnant 2: The third-person shooter Soulslike sequel gets a release date
- Alan Wake 2: Official gameplay debut confirms an intense survival horror experience
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando: This co-op horror shooter looks super campy, and we're here for it
- Fortnite Wilds: Epic celebrates the new Transformers film with an exciting collaboration
- Xbox X Porsche: Microsoft and Porsche are giving away 75 uniquely themed consoles
- Human Fall Flat 2: One of the most creative puzzle games of all time is getting a follow-up
Hello everyone! I'm Brendan Lowry, and I'm excited to welcome you to Windows Central's live coverage of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase event. You can expect plenty of awesome announcements and reveals for games coming to the Xbox and Windows PC ecosystem in 2023 and beyond.
Before, throughout, and after the show, you can look forward to plenty of live reports, reactions, analyses, and more from Team Windows Central. Staff Writer Zachary Boddy and I will be covering the event from afar, with Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden and Contributor Samuel Tolbert sharing their unique perspective from the showfloor.
With games like Avowed, Fable, Hellblade 2, and STALKER 2 on the horizon as well as unannounced projects like Compulsion Games' Project Midnight and inXile's new RPG codenamed Cobalt in development, we expect that 2023's Xbox Game Showcase will be a fantastic show (and don't forget about the Starfield Direct!). Thanks for joining us for it, and make sure you stay tuned with us for all the latest updates and news drops. — Brendan Lowry, Windows Central Contributor
Greetings, friends! It's your friendly neighborhood noodle, Zachary Boddy, here at Windows Central. It's finally that time of year... When I have to work over the weekend. Oh, and it's also time for 2023's Xbox Games Showcase! We're expecting to see a huge number of announcements from Xbox's first-party studios and third-party partners, mostly centered around all the biggest games heading to Xbox over the next year or so.
I can't wait, personally. I hope to see news on Fable, Avowed, and Forza Motorsport (2023). State of Decay 3 may be a bit of a far-fetched dream at this point, but I'd certainly love to see it appear, too. Whatever we see, though, the Windows Central team will be here with exclusive commentary, instant live updates, and all the information you didn't realize you needed. Even if you're watching the Xbox Games Showcase yourself, tune into Windows Central anyway. — Zachary Boddy, Windows Central Staff Writer
