Porsche celebrates 75 years with an Xbox partnership for limited edition consoles

What you need to know

Porsche is celebrating 75 years by partnering with Xbox to create 75 limited edition Xbox Series X consoles.

The consoles are not for sale but will be given away via various sweepstakes opportunities.

Thanks to the Forza franchise, Xbox and Porsche have developed a formidable partnership. With Porsche celebrating 75 years the car brand didn't have to look far for someone to help them celebrate. During the Summer Games Fest opening night event Xbox and Porsche gave us a first look at the limited-edition console that was created to celebrate.

If you're thinking you're going to pick up the Porsche x Xbox Series X at your local department store, there is some bad news for you. Only 75 of these crossover consoles have been created and they will not be available for sale. Instead, Xbox will be giving away 6 bundles of the console on a dedicated sweepstakes website.

The Porsche Xbox Sweepstakes is only open to residents of the US, UK, and Germany who are 18 or older at the time of entry. Entries for the giveaway will be open until October 1.

While the giveaway accounts for 6 of the 75 consoles, there are currently no confirmed ways to get your hands on any of the remaining Series X consoles. During the reveal of the consoles host Geoff Keighley did mention the potential for other giveaway opportunities through different platforms.

If you want to experience more of Porsche and Xbox, you can go play Forza Horizon 5 right now, with a plethora of amazing Porsche vehicles in the Forza Horizon 5 car list.