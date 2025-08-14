OpenAI quietly launches ChatGPT Go: A subscription for affordable AI in limited regions — Forget $2,000/month price hikes

OpenAI is seemingly launching a new ChatGPT Go subscription tier, available in select regions like India.

The past couple of weeks have been quite busy for OpenAI. It finally launched the much-anticipated GPT-5 AI model (touted as the smartest model ever while being compared to an entire team of PhD-level experts) with sophisticated capabilities across coding, writing, and medicine.

However, the AI firm abruptly decided to pull the plug on GPT-5's predecessors, an unpopular move among most users. Multiple users have taken to social media to indicate that GPT-5 has ruined ChatGPT's user experience, citing bugs, unresponsiveness, and glitches.

Sam Altman claims GPT-4 users were aggrieved because they wanted the tool to be a “yes man,” and they’ve never had anyone show them support before. While OpenAI backtracked its decision to deprecate older models, you'll need the $20/month ChatGPT Plus subscription to continue accessing GPT-4o and the likes.

More recently, the company made more updates to ChatGPT's user experience by making GPT-5 better, including the introduction of 3 different modes when using the model: Auto, Fast, and Thinking. Additionally, the rate limit has also been increased to 3,000 messages/week with GPT-5 Thinking.

Updates to ChatGPT:You can now choose between “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” for GPT-5. Most users will want Auto, but the additional control will be useful for some people.Rate limits are now 3,000 messages/week with GPT-5 Thinking, and then extra capacity on GPT-5 Thinking…August 13, 2025

According to Sam Altman:

"We are working on an update to GPT-5’s personality which should feel warmer than the current personality but not as annoying (to most users) as GPT-4o. However, one learning for us from the past few days is we really just need to get to a world with more per-user customization of model personality."

Is OpenAI quietly launching a new ChatGPT tier?

As flagged by Tibor Blaho on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI has made some interesting tweaks to its pricing page, which now includes a new subscription plan dubbed ChatGPT Go (via Bleeping Computer).

Per the screenshot shared, the new plan will cost 399 INR (Indian Rupee), which roughly translates to $5 per month. Users will get:

Access to OpenAI's new flagship model GPT-5.

Expanded messaging and uploads.

Expanded image creation

Limited deep research

Longer memory and context

Extended advanced data analysis

However, it's worth noting that the plan's access will be limited to users in specific locations, like India and developing countries. This is clearly highlighted at the bottom of the subscription plan's description: "Only available in certain regions".

To that end, it remains unclear whether the AI firm will expand the plan's access to more regions like the United States. Regardless, ChatGPT Go seems like a much-welcomed addition to OpenAI's current subscription plans.

It will likely serve as the best option or upgrade for ChatGPT free users who are looking to get a little bit more out of the tool, but still don't fall under the power users category.

The new ChatGPT Go Plan has been added to the pricing page in ChatGPT web app"Only available in certain regions" at ₹399 INR / month with everything in Free plus expanded messaging and uploads, expanded image creation, limited deep research, longer memory and context, and… pic.twitter.com/KmjsqWJYZGAugust 12, 2025

This news comes as Sam Altman and Elon Musk's feud continues to get spicier. Earlier this week, Tesla's CEO and billionaire Musk posted on X that Apple has seemingly made it impossible for any other AI firm apart from OpenAI's ChatGPT to become the #1 app in the App Store.

OpenAI's CEO used this opportunity to highlight Musk's shortcomings as well, posting a newsletter with an in-depth analysis, highlighting that he'd requested algorithm changes to surface his post to X users ahead of anyone else. However, Apple has since dismissed the claims, indicating that its App Store is designed to be free of bias.

Elsewhere, this isn't the first time that we've heard about changes in the pricing of OpenAI's AI models or even the introduction of new subscription plans. Last year, a report suggested that OpenAI was reportedly considering increasing the price of its subscription-based services to $2,000 per month amid concerning bankruptcy reports.

However, the move received backlash with some users blatantly indicating that "That's a price point for an employee, not a chatbot," the user indicated. "The only way it would make any sense is if it was legit AGI."

This is a classic move by OpenAI, which will help it to further assert its dominance in the AI landscape. As you may know, ChatGPT is arguably the most popular AI tool in the world, with broad adoption.

For context, ChatGPT had over 52 times more visits than Microsoft Copilot in February 2025 in the U.S., with 173.3 million daily visits compared to Copilot's 98.9 million monthly traffic.

Do you think ChatGPT Go will be a hit for the average user, further helping OpenAI to generate more revenue while maintaining its lead in AI?