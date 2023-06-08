John Carpenter's Toxic Commando revealed at Summer Game Fest, looks perfectly campy

What you need to know

Summer Game Fest 2023 kicked off this week.

The shocking reveal of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando was at the event.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 in 2024.

Summer Game Fest 2023 has brought plenty of high-profile reveals and updates on highly anticipated video games. However, it has also featured a host of surprises nobody saw coming. One of those being the reveal of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, a gory, chaotic shooter oozing with 80s camp. We have no idea what the overall loop of Toxic Commando is, but we're already sold on the pitch.

From Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive, the 'Master of Horror' brings his unique vision to the gaming world. We don't have much in the way of official details, but the Bon Jovi-filled debut trailer showcased loads of zombie-slaying action. Considering Saber Interactive's recent pedigree with iconic horror franchises like Evil Dead: The Game and World War Z, fans of cheesy scares will certainly have their eyes on this release.

Windows Central's take

John Carpenter is one of the most influential figures in horror cinema. Films like The Thing stand as confident testaments to his staggering legacy. While it's hard to say the gameplay we've seen so far is unquestionably impressive, the concept of a campy-as-hell horror shooter inspired by the legacy of 80s horror, has me very interested.

For more breaking announcements from Summer Game Fest 2023, be sure to check out our live coverage of the event. And for more haunting titles to put on your radar, make sure to visit our list of upcoming horror games.