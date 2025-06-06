Embark Studios just dropped an ARC Raiders trailer and release date during the 2025 Summer Game Fest, and damnit, we're going to have to wait longer!

In a move that nobody saw coming (just kidding, tons of people thought something would happen), ARC Raiders will be released later this year on October 30, 2025. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

Executions are always fun. (Image credit: Embark Studios)

I loved my time with ARC Raiders earlier this year, and while it's heartbreaking, it won't be coming sooner; I'm in the camp that says, "Let 'em cook!" The more Embark Studios polishes this thing, the better it will be.



To tide us over, we were gifted another trailer that takes a deeper dive into the world of ARC Raiders. Check it out!

ARC Raiders World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Gamers may or may not be taking a sigh of relief with the news, but that's alright. It's not like there isn't anything else to play lately.

I barely have any time myself, given the number of games coming out lately. With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon, Dune: Awakening, and The Alters all out or coming soon, I have my work cut out for me.

ARC Raiders, while incredible during its second technical test, is one of those games that will only get better with time. It's clear the game is in a very polished state as it stands, and if the developers are waiting another four months to release, I can only get more excited about the potential benefits that will bring.

Learning more about the world has me even more excited come launch. (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Playing over the course of two technical tests, almost a year apart, I've seen the game come from slightly playable to absolutely outstanding. Let Embark Studios work; they're incredible at what they do.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to play something else by them that's just as polished, jump into The Finals. I promise you won't be disappointed.

What do you think about the news related to ARC Raiders coming out on October 30, 2025? Are you disappointed it's not coming sooner, or are you relieved, like me? Let us know below or on social media. I'm curious what people will think.