"It was all PlayStation" — Helldivers 2 CEO comments on how the popular co-op shooter arrived on Xbox

Helldivers 2 made waves when it launched on PlayStation and PC back in 2024, peaking at over 450,000 players on Steam alone and maintaining a healthy player base across both platforms ever since.

During the early surge of hype, there were widespread calls on Twitter (now X) – urging support from Xbox players to help fight off the Terminids and defend Super Earth. But those hopes seemed short-lived.

That was until recently, when Sony made the surprise announcement that Helldivers 2 will officially land on Xbox consoles on August 20, 2025.

Liberate planets, call in airstrikes, and fight for Super Earth

Helldivers 2 promo art for its release on xbox

Helldivers 2 is currently Sony’s flagship live-service title, bringing players together in an immersive, cooperative PvE (Player versus Enemy) experience.

You and your squad are dropped into hostile territory, tasked with clearing out waves of alien scum that are actively trying, and often succeeding, at taking over entire planets.

To push back the invasion, players must band together, calling in airdrops, vehicles, and even airstrikes from orbit. Missions are fast-paced and chaotic, with a heavy focus on teamwork and tactical use of support tools.

At the heart of the experience is the Galactic War, a community-driven campaign that acts as a persistent, evolving frontline. It’s a shared war effort where every mission completed contributes to the broader goal: liberating planets across the galaxy from the Terminids or Automatons.

Each Planet sits within a larger sector on a constantly updating galaxy map. Players choose where to fight, drop in ODST-style, and either extract in victory or fall in a blaze of glory.

In my opinion, it’s one of the few games that has genuinely nailed the live-service formula — delivering meaningful progression, a sense of scale, and player-driven impact without overreliance on microtransactions or artificial grind.

Helldivers 2 CEO says “Send your thanks” to PlayStation

In a surprise move, Sony appears to be the one that pushed for Helldivers 2 to release on Xbox. In response to a fan on Discord who praised Arrowhead for managing to bring the game to Xbox, CEO Shams Jorjani clarified the situation, saying, “It was all PlayStation. Send them your thanks! We were all in support of course.”

Quote from Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani

Jorjani went on to praise the decision further, adding, “I think it’s one of the coolest things they’ve done. They’re killing it,” when asked if they expected Sony to make a move like this.

Quote from Shams Jorjani, CEO of Arrowhead

It’s a significant shift. While MLB: The Show was technically the first Sony-published title to appear on Xbox, that decision came from Major League Baseball, not Sony. That makes Helldivers 2 the first time Sony has proactively brought one of its own games to Xbox.

From barely acknowledging Xbox hardware to now publishing its most successful live-service title on Microsoft’s platform, it’s clear the walls around exclusivity are starting to crumble. Xbox themselves are embracing this shift, with Gears of War: Reloaded launching day one on both Xbox and PlayStation, a milestone that seemed impossible a few years ago.

Xbox players, prepare to drop

Helldivers 2 is set to release on August 20, 2025, the same day Gears of War: Reloaded drops on both Xbox and PlayStation. I hope you’re as ready as I am to swap between fighting hordes of Locust and Terminids.

For those diving in for the first time, here’s a quick heads-up: friendly fire is always on. So, aim carefully, and try not to nuke your own squad. The game will also support crossplay, meaning you can drop into the chaos with players on PlayStation and PC.

Are you ready to jump feet first into Galactic War and fight for Super Earth? I know I am.