"I'm hoping we'll bring all players together." PlayStation hit Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox — a needed win in a bleak week for Microsoft.

Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation Studios' hit co-op multiplayer game Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S later this year.



No, seriously.



The news was shared on Thursday during a Helldivers 2 developer stream, where chief creative officer Johan Pilestedt shared that the neverending Galactic War is making its way over to Xbox consoles. You can check out the announcement trailer for the port below:

HELLDIVERS 2 - Deploying on Xbox - YouTube Watch On

"I used to be a Playstation angry teenager and all in the console war, today I'm hoping we'll bring all players together," says, Alex Bolle, production director on Helldivers 2, via Linkedin.



Per the store description, Helldivers 2 is being directly published by PlayStation, meaning this isn't like with the MLB The Show games developed by Sony San Diego, which are published on Xbox by the MLB directly.



While Sony has embraced bringing PlayStation Studios games to Windows PC, this is the first time the company has directly published a title on Xbox.



The port is being developed by Arrowhead Game Studios in partnership with Nixxes Software, a Dutch porting studio that specializes in bring PlayStation Studios games to Windows PC.



Naturally, Helldivers 2 supports full cross-play, meaning players on Xbox Series X|S can hop in with their friends on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC with no problems.



Helldivers 2 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S on Aug. 26, 2025. The Standard Edition and the Super Citizen Edition are both available for preorder. The latter version of the game packs in a Warbond Token, giving players one free Warbond to redeem for additional cosmetics, weapons, and more.



Amusingly enough, this means that Helldivers 2 is launching on Xbox the same day that The Coalition's Gears of War: Reloaded remaster is coming to PlayStation 5 (as well as other platforms), making it something of a cultural exchange program.

A juggernaut gets even bigger, with needed good news for Xbox

Helldivers 2 first launched simultaneously across PlayStation 5 and Windows PC back in February 2024. The game rapidly exploded, reaching over 15 million copies sold as of November 2024 and becoming the third-best selling game of 2024 in the U.S.



This comes as a bright spot of news for Xbox players in an otherwise dour week, with Microsoft conducting layoffs across the division, as well as closing The Initiative and canceling Perfect Dark.



Personally, I'm hoping this means we can get some kind of Halo: ODST-themed crossover event. Having the Helljumpers and the Helldivers together would make perfect sense, and it seems easily attainable now that the game will be available on both Xbox and PlayStation together.



Imagine being able to take out Terminids with a BR75 battle rifle, or calling in a Warthog to charge through Illuminate-controlled city streets.



I'll also be curious to see what happens in the future. At the start of the year, I wrote about the trends I expected to see across gaming in 2025, and I mentioned that Sony would continue exploring further multiplatform waters. With Helldivers 2 on the way, who knows what PlayStation Studios game could be next in line to be ported?