'MLB The Show 25' is skipping Game Pass for the first time since coming to Xbox

MLB The Show is the premier baseball game in modern gaming. Gone are the days of other titles, such as Triple Play, MLB 2K, and MVP Baseball. MLB The Show now stands alone as the leading franchise for the MLB experience. Published by Sony, MLB The Show 25 will skip Game Pass for the first time since coming to Xbox.

Sony announced earlier this morning, spotted by some keen eyes, that MLB The Show 25 will not be coming to subscription services in 2025.

"We are also thrilled to announce that MLB The Show 25 will launch on March 18, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will not be on platform subscription services in 2025. Early Access begins on March 14, for anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition."

The choice not to come to Game Pass may surprise some, as MLB The Show has continually pushed player counts to all-time highs due to being part of the service. In 2023, the game had over six times the number of players on Xbox than it did on PlayStation 5. It also finished as the 14th most-sold game in 2023, which was actually "bad news."

See, MLB The Show 2023 was the first MLB game since 2019 to land outside the top 10 in sales. While finishing 10th overall on PlayStation, it's possible Sony is looking to boost the purchase numbers a fair amount by excluding it from Game Pass. Only time will tell if this move makes the company more profit, when compared to the engagement bonuses and licensing fee Microsoft would pay up for its inclusion into Game Pass.

Game Pass losing MLB The Show is a shame

MLB The Show 23 saw a huge player increase thanks to Game Pass (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Doubtless at least partially thanks to Game Pass, there was a surge of new MLB players since it hit Xbox, and gamers there could theoretically more freely spend their money on their ultimate teams. Gamers could also buy player packs or players directly. The game being "free" as part of Game Pass might've theoretically boosted overall spending. What we don't know is how it affects game sales, and whether the cannibalization potential might've affected overall profitability.

As an Xbox and PlayStation gamer, I was always more willing to play MLB The Show on Game Pass. However, I stopped purchasing the game altogether. I didn't care about the early access period, so I used some of the money I saved to get an early jump on the season through special launch deals in the game.

I've always wondered what PlayStation gamers thought of this move. Why was a Sony first-party title available on the competitor's subscription service but not PlayStation Plus? Now, those players don't need to wonder anymore.

Reading the news this morning has bummed me out a bit, as it's always been a joy of mine to launch into MLB The Show and compete against friends. Looks like if I want to join the fun this time, I'll need to put up the cash separately. And I will, but it's going to feel weird paying extra for something that's been part of Game Pass for years.

How about you? Are you bummed to see MLB The Show skip Game Pass for 2025? Let us know below in the comments or on social media if you plan to buy or skip it as a result. I'll be reading and conversing with everyone!