A Surprise Update Quietly Makes Ready or Not Much Better on Xbox — And I'm Thrilled

VOID Interactive, developers behind Ready or Not, have quietly re-added Xbox Play Anywhere after removing it just before release.

Ready or Not launched on Xbox on July 15, 2025, after enjoying huge success on PC. The grounded, intense tactical shooter puts you in the boots of SWAT police, tasked with defusing dangerous and unpredictable situations.

SteamDB estimates put the PC player base at around 9 million owners, and the game quickly climbed to the most-played paid game on Xbox and amassed 2 million copies sold across consoles. But one key feature was quietly removed back in June, just before the game’s console debut.

Perhaps one of the best parts of being part of the Xbox ecosystem, at least for me, is Xbox Play Anywhere. I own an ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC, and while my desktop PC isn’t the most powerful, I still make the most of it. Xbox Play Anywhere is a flagship Xbox feature that lets you buy a game once and play it on both Xbox and PC. Saves, progress, and even achievement unlocks carry over between devices, making it seamless to switch between platforms.

Ready or Not was originally set to include this feature, but it was quietly removed before release without any explanation. Many might not have even noticed the game was originally planned to have Play Anywhere, but Xbox promotes it quite heavily, and its absence is often felt whenever it’s missing.

As of August 7, 2025, a Reddit user noticed that Ready or Not quietly added Xbox Play Anywhere support. "Narrow_Leek2452", who actively tracks when games add Play Anywhere support, deserves the credit here for spotting Ready or Not regaining the feature.

It’s still unclear why VOID Interactive removed the feature in the first place, as it wasn’t present at launch, but its return is a welcome sign for Xbox and PC players alike.

Why Xbox Play Anywhere matters more than ever

(Image credit: VOID Interactive)

Xbox Play Anywhere gives players complete cross-progression between PC and Xbox, so you never have to start over when switching platforms. For those with an ROG Ally or similar spec Windows handheld like Lenovo's Legion Go, you’ll be pleased to know the game runs fairly well, meaning you can comfortably take your Xbox saves on the go.

Without Play Anywhere, players would need to buy two copies of the game. This means less flexibility for anyone moving between consoles, handheld, and PC setups.

The flagship feature ties heavily into Microsoft’s broader strategy of unifying the Xbox and PC ecosystems. It also helps future-proof the platform by laying the groundwork for a seamless experience across devices, while offering clear value to players.

It marks a clear contrast between Xbox and PlayStation’s strategies. Both are expanding to multiple devices – even each other’s in some cases — but Xbox has a broader vision for the gaming landscape. On PlayStation, buying a game only grants access on its consoles and sometimes cloud gaming, so if you want the PC version, you’ll need to buy it again, and that second purchase isn’t as tied to your PlayStation account, so you’ll miss features like trophy support in favor of Steam achievements.

A win for those gaming across Xbox and PC

(Image credit: VOID Interactive)

VOID Interactive re-adding Xbox Play Anywhere is a welcome surprise. It’s great to see more games adopt the feature, which now feels essential for any major Xbox release – especially with Microsoft’s push into handheld gaming through the upcoming Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

Play Anywhere makes it easy to switch between Xbox and PC without losing progress, something I rely on heavily with my ROG Ally. In fact, I’m far more likely to buy an Xbox game if I know it supports the feature.