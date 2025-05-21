Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 at some point this summer.

Ninja Theory shared the news on Wednesday, confirming that the game will be ported as an "enhanced" version with "some exciting new features," though it's not clear at this time exactly what these new features will entail.



Naturally, Xbox and PC players won't be left out, with a free update bringing these yet-undetailed features to the game's existing platforms.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 first launched on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC exactly a year ago on May 21, 2024. The game saw general critical success, and in particular was widely praised as an incredible technical achievement with stunning image quality.

This porting effort continues Microsoft's focus on expanding its first-party games across multiple platforms. In April, Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle were both ported to PlayStation 5.

Other games are also on the way, including Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster bringing the iconic original title to modern platforms with 120 FPS support in multiplayer. Gears of War: Reloaded is currently slated to launch on Aug. 26, 2025.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 follows the titular warrior as she travels to Iceland, fighting the Viking slavers that live there while continuing to explore a deeply psychological examination of myths and legends.

In our review of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, my colleague Zachary Boddy wrote that "The grandeur of Norse mythology as seen through the eyes of someone with psychosis can't compare to the very real, very human story being told here. Senua's life has been difficult, and the hardships she suffers have shaped her into the warrior and leader she needs to be. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II perfectly captures those nuanced emotions, and leaves us all with a final reminder: all the true monsters in life are human."