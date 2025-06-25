I'll replay Xbox's Hellblade 2 when it gets its 60FPS performance mode — I wish it had launched that way to begin with

Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios are launching Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on Aug. 12, 2025, as shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday.



This new version of the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and for the first time, PlayStation, as detailed back when it was first announced. There's additional features with this Enhanced Edition of Senua's Saga, including a 60 FPS performance mode, meaning console players are no longer locked to playing the game at 30 FPS.



On PC, there's additional scalability in two directions, with new Very High settings to push the visual quality further. Additionally, the game has been further optimized, and will now be Steam Deck Verified for anyone that would like to play it on Valve's handheld gaming system.

Players that want more of a challenge can also try out the "Dark Rot" mode, where a creeping rot from the first game returns, spreading up Senua's arm each time she falls. If the rot reaches her head, the game is over and you have to start again.



Photo Mode is also getting some upgrades, with additional settings like a Motion tab for creating custom videos.



Finally, there's also four hours of developer commentary included. giving additional insights into the making of the game.



For Xbox and PC players that already own the game (or are playing through Xbox Game Pass) all these features are available as a free update. On PlayStation 5, the game is launching at $50, with a $70 Deluxe Edition that bundles in an upgraded version of the first title, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.



Hellblade 2 joins the original Gears of War as titles being ported to PlayStation for the first time, with Gears of War: Reloaded slated to launch on Aug. 26, 2025.

I'll replay games that get a performance mode, but it would be nicer if they launched that way

I enjoyed my time with Hellblade 2 at launch, and Ninja Theory's initial focus on delivering gorgeous visual fidelity at a locked 30 FPS makes a ton of sense. Still, I'm happy the team is finally adding a 60 FPS option on consoles, and I'm looking forward to replaying it when this update arrives.



With extraordinarily few exceptions, I almost always prefer to play a game at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, even if it means the visual quality takes a bit of a hit.



I also can't help but notice the running theme we've had over the last few years, with games initially launching at only 30 FPS before receiving a performance mode later on. A Plague Tale: Requiem, Starfield, and now Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Obviously, game development isn't easy, but it might be worth teams taking the extra time to consider launching with a performance mode in the first place.

