Delta Squad is back in action, coming to PlayStation for the first time.

Out of the blue, Microsoft has decided to keep the avalanche of Xbox games rolling, revealing Gears of War: Reloaded on Monday via Xbox Wire.

This new remaster of Gears of War features new visual improvements, as well as enhanced framerates in multiplayer, growing the list of Xbox Series X|S games with 120 FPS support. Gears of War: Reloaded is being developed by The Coalition, with support from Sumo Interactive and Disbelief,

Most notable of all? It's coming to PlayStation alongside Xbox and PC, continuing Microsoft's push into multiplatform game launches, such as Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, which launched on PlayStation 5 back in April.

Here are all the new features coming with Gears of War: Reloaded.

4K resolution

60 FPS in Campaign

120 FPS in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

Gears of War: Reloaded is slated to launch at $40 USD on August 26, 2025, at which point it'll be available across Xbox Series X|S (as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming), Windows PC (via the Xbox app and Steam), and PlayStation 5.

Naturally, the game supports full cross-play, so you'll be able to team up with a friend in Delta Squad no matter which platform you're playing on.

As an Xbox first-party game, it'll also be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Any Xbox players that own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition digitally will receive a free upgrade.

Looking ahead, The Coalition is continuing to work on Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the Gears of War franchise.