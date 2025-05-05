Gears of War: Reloaded remasters the game once again for Xbox, Game Pass, PC, and now, PS5 as well
Gears of War: Reloaded is a new remaster of Delta Squad's original adventure, and it's coming to PlayStation alongside Xbox and PC.
Out of the blue, Microsoft has decided to keep the avalanche of Xbox games rolling, revealing Gears of War: Reloaded on Monday via Xbox Wire.
This new remaster of Gears of War features new visual improvements, as well as enhanced framerates in multiplayer, growing the list of Xbox Series X|S games with 120 FPS support. Gears of War: Reloaded is being developed by The Coalition, with support from Sumo Interactive and Disbelief,
Most notable of all? It's coming to PlayStation alongside Xbox and PC, continuing Microsoft's push into multiplatform game launches, such as Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, which launched on PlayStation 5 back in April.
Here are all the new features coming with Gears of War: Reloaded.
- 4K resolution
- 60 FPS in Campaign
- 120 FPS in Multiplayer
- High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos
- 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
- 4K assets and remastered textures
- Enhanced post-processing visual effects
- Improved shadows and reflections
- Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing
- Zero loading screens during Campaign
Gears of War: Reloaded is slated to launch at $40 USD on August 26, 2025, at which point it'll be available across Xbox Series X|S (as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming), Windows PC (via the Xbox app and Steam), and PlayStation 5.
Naturally, the game supports full cross-play, so you'll be able to team up with a friend in Delta Squad no matter which platform you're playing on.
As an Xbox first-party game, it'll also be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Any Xbox players that own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition digitally will receive a free upgrade.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Looking ahead, The Coalition is continuing to work on Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the Gears of War franchise.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Grab Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox first-party games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.