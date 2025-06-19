Gears of War: Reloaded is Steam Deck Verified — take Marcus Fenix on the go with the world's most popular gaming handheld

Players who want to stay mobile when playing their games can rejoice, as Gears of War: Reloaded is Steam Deck Verified (thanks, GamingOnLinux).

Now, it's worth noting that the Steam Deck Verified label has been thrown around a bit loosely in recent months, with some games being verified despite not running well, with major performance issues even if settings are turned down.

I wouldn't be too worried about performance for Gears of War: Reloaded however, as The Coalition is one of the most efficient studios around when it comes to optimizing games around different hardware, and one of the entire points of having Gears of War: Reloaded is to bring the game natively to Steam for the first time.

I'm also curious to see exactly how well Gears of War: Reloaded performs on Valve's handheld device.

While I was in L.A. for Summer Game Fest 2025, I stopped by Xbox and I got to play Gears of War: Reloaded on the upcoming Xbox Ally X. This device has significantly more power than the Steam Deck (and is certain to command a more significant price point) but it easily managed to average 75 FPS or higher while running at High settings.

Gears of War: Reloaded is slated to launch on Aug. 26, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll be available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.