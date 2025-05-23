Not too long ago, before Dune: Awakening got a slight delay, Funcom put out a handy benchmark tool to see how it would perform on our PCs.

Having run said Dune: Awakening benchmark on the Steam Deck, things were looking good. But the elephant in the room remained what would happen regarding its anticheat.

Fortunately, we now have an answer to that. Liam over at GamingOnLinux has been doing some digging, and has good news.

Representatives of the developer have confirmed that Funcom is working with Valve to ensure that its Battleye anticheat is enabled for Linux, which includes SteamOS.

Dune: Awakening could be one of 2025's biggest hits. (Image credit: Future — Michael Hoglund)

With the benchmark showing us that 60 FPS gameplay is possible in Dune: Awakening on the Steam Deck, this really is phenomenal news. With FSR 3 and Frame Gen, what we've seen so far looks really promising.

Of course, SteamOS is now also available for the Lenovo Legion Go S, and somewhat available on the more powerful ROG Ally and Legion Go. Being able to switch from Windows 11 to SteamOS and not being beaten by anticheat is something I'll always raise a glass to.

Funcom has a stream planned for May 28 to talk about the later game, ahead of its planned release on June 5.