Dune: Awakening's support for Steam Deck gets a major win ahead of the game's launch in June
The developers have confirmed its Battleye anticheat will be enabled for Steam Deck, and any other handheld using SteamOS
Not too long ago, before Dune: Awakening got a slight delay, Funcom put out a handy benchmark tool to see how it would perform on our PCs.
Having run said Dune: Awakening benchmark on the Steam Deck, things were looking good. But the elephant in the room remained what would happen regarding its anticheat.
Fortunately, we now have an answer to that. Liam over at GamingOnLinux has been doing some digging, and has good news.
Representatives of the developer have confirmed that Funcom is working with Valve to ensure that its Battleye anticheat is enabled for Linux, which includes SteamOS.
With the benchmark showing us that 60 FPS gameplay is possible in Dune: Awakening on the Steam Deck, this really is phenomenal news. With FSR 3 and Frame Gen, what we've seen so far looks really promising.
Of course, SteamOS is now also available for the Lenovo Legion Go S, and somewhat available on the more powerful ROG Ally and Legion Go. Being able to switch from Windows 11 to SteamOS and not being beaten by anticheat is something I'll always raise a glass to.
Funcom has a stream planned for May 28 to talk about the later game, ahead of its planned release on June 5.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.