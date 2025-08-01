Grounded 2 is off to a flying start on PC on Steam alone — already surpassing the first game's peak stats after just a few days

Grounded 2 has a long way to go before being finished, but it's already off to a flying start.

Grounded 2 only first launched into early access on July 29, but in its first few days, there's every reason to celebrate.

Despite its limited scope, being the first early access release, and limited time in the wild, Grounded 2 has already surpassed the original game when it comes to Steam stats.

As highlighted by Eurogamer, the peak concurrent player figures for both the last 24-hours as it stands right now, and the all-time peak since the early access launch, have both surpassed Grounded's highest highs.

As I write this, the 24-hour peak according to SteamDB for Grounded 2 sits at 44,540, with an all-time peak of 49,836. Compare that to Grounded's all-time peak of 32,012, and it's not just a slight bump, it's significant. And for a game that's only in its fourth day of existence.

Xbox's VP of Game's Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, has also hailed Grounded 2's chart topping success in a post on X.

Day 3 of @GroundedTheGame 2 sitting on top of the @Steam charts. So thrilled to see so many people enjoying this game no matter where you choose to play! https://t.co/tTSTOOZgBO pic.twitter.com/bFFW2KnFmaJuly 31, 2025

Being a top-selling title certainly goes hand-in-hand with the sort of numbers Grounded 2 has been posting, and it's great to see. The original game came out of nowhere and turned into a hit. All signs point to positive for the sequel.

There's a long road ahead though for Grounded 2. The content in the first early access release is but a fraction of what can be expected. That said, what there is right now is already getting pretty high praise.

The immediate Grounded 2 roadmap shows a heap of new weapons, armor, bosses, equipment, and so much more. One of the highlights is that Obsidian is aiming to have Grounded 2 Steam Deck Verified in its Winter Update, alongside the ROG Ally, so it looks like handheld optimizations are a priority.

With the Xbox ROG Ally on the way later this year, Grounded 2 looks like it'll be getting ready for it.

Steam numbers are only one metric, of course, but it's a metric that we can see publicly in real time. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass, but we can't see those numbers. It wouldn't be much of a stretch to imagine similar success, though.