Prolific Xbox Games Studios developer Obsidian Entertainment showed up in force for the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

Ahead of the team's Direct presentation focused on science-fiction role-playing game The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian Entertainment also revealed Grounded 2, a sequel to the studio's hit survival game that players players at eye-level with backyard bugs.

Best of all? Players won't be waiting long. Grounded 2 is launching THIS YEAR on July 29, 2025! Grounded 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC). Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also coming day one to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Like the first game, Grounded 2 is launching as a part of the Xbox Game Preview program, which is meant to allow "early access" games as the developers take player feedback.

Obsidian Entertainment is on something of a legendary roll, with the studio launching fantasy role-playing game Avowed back in February 2025. Looking ahead, the studio is also set to release The Outer Worlds 2

In Grounded, a group of kids are shrunk down to the size of an ant, meaning a humble Wolf Spider is suddenly a towering monstrosity. The kids are forced to survive using anything they can scavenge like sticks and pebbles or spilled sugary drinks.

The original Grounded was developed by a small team of around a dozen staff at Obsidian Entertainment. The game was an extraordinary success, reaching over 15 million players as of December 2022.

While the first Grounded initially launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, it was brought to PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch in 2024 as part of Microsoft's broadening multiplatform initiative.

Additional details on Grounded 2 at The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

After the showcase, Obsidian Entertainment also shared a bit on Grounded 2 during The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.

We learned that the team is working with Eidos Montreal, with the latter studio providing support in order to help make Grounded 2 a bigger game than its predecessor.