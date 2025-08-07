“What Have We Done?” OpenAI GPT-5 Could Launch in a Few Hours — But Have OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Safety Concerns Been Addressed?

GPT-5 seems imminent, for better or worse.

GPT-5 is arguably the most anticipated and sought-after AI model from OpenAI. And for a good reason, too. The ChatGPT maker's CEO Sam Altman has previously spoken about the model in high regard, promising with "a high degree of scientific certainty" that it's going to be smarter than the mildly embarrassing at best GPT-4 model.

While all this seems good on paper, the model's launch date has long puzzled users with multiple reports throwing random dates about the model's launch date in the air. But as it now seems, GPT-5's launch is imminent (via TechRadar).

In a now-deleted GitHub blog post, OpenAI is slated to release the long-anticipated model in four different versions, featuring sophisticated capabilities across coding and reasoning. The models are also expected to sport an enhanced and improved user experience compared to its predecessors.

The four model variants will include:

gpt-5 : Designed for logic and multi-step tasks.

: Designed for logic and multi-step tasks. gpt-5-mini : A lightweight version for cost-sensitive applications.

: A lightweight version for cost-sensitive applications. gpt-5-nano : Optimized for speed and ideal for applications requiring low latency.

: Optimized for speed and ideal for applications requiring low latency. gpt-5-chat: Designed for advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware conversations for enterprise applications.

According to the blog post, GPT-5 is:

"OpenAI's most advanced model, offering major improvements in reasoning, code quality, and user experience."

Details about OpenAI's soon-to-launch GPT-5 model remain slim at the moment, but the AI firm is slated to make more announcements later on today during its livestream at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PTAugust 6, 2025

Last week, Sam Altman expressed concern about GPT-5, citing the potential for its next-generation capabilities to outpace regulatory oversight. "What have we done?" he lamented.

If the AI firm unveils the model during the livestream, it could suggest that comprehensive safeguards have been implemented to prevent this anticipated apocalyptic scenario.

We'll be closely following the livestream. Be sure to stay tuned to Windows Central for all the latest announcements as they happen.